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What does a negative exponent indicate in an expression like a^-n? A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, so a^-n = 1/a^n. How do you rewrite 2^-3 with a positive exponent? 2^-3 can be rewritten as 1/(2^3). What is the result of simplifying 6^-2? 6^-2 simplifies to 1/(6^2), which is 1/36. If you have a negative exponent in the numerator, what should you do? You should move the base with the negative exponent to the denominator and make the exponent positive. How do you handle a negative exponent in the denominator, such as 1/x^-3? Move the base with the negative exponent to the numerator and make the exponent positive, so 1/x^-3 = x^3. What does it mean to 'flip' an expression when dealing with negative exponents? Flipping means writing the reciprocal of the base and changing the exponent to positive. What is the simplified form of (2^2)/(2^5)? (2^2)/(2^5) simplifies to 2^-3, which is 1/(2^3). Why is there an 'invisible one' in the numerator when all terms cancel out? When all terms cancel, the numerator becomes 1 because any number divided by itself is 1. Can you always rewrite a negative exponent as a positive exponent? Yes, by moving the base to the opposite part of the fraction and making the exponent positive. What is the general rule for negative exponents in fractions? Move the base with the negative exponent across the fraction bar and make the exponent positive. How would you simplify x^-4? x^-4 simplifies to 1/(x^4). If you have 1/(y^-2), what is the simplified form? 1/(y^-2) simplifies to y^2. What is the purpose of converting negative exponents to positive exponents? It simplifies expressions and makes them easier to work with, especially in further calculations. How does the negative exponent rule help with scientific notation? It allows you to express very small numbers as reciprocals with positive exponents, which is common in scientific notation. What should you do if you see a negative exponent in a variable in the denominator? Move the variable to the numerator and change the exponent to positive.
Negative Exponents quiz
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