What does a negative exponent indicate in an expression like a^-n? A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent, so a^-n = 1/a^n.

How do you rewrite 2^-3 with a positive exponent? 2^-3 can be rewritten as 1/(2^3).

What is the result of simplifying 6^-2? 6^-2 simplifies to 1/(6^2), which is 1/36.

If you have a negative exponent in the numerator, what should you do? You should move the base with the negative exponent to the denominator and make the exponent positive.

How do you handle a negative exponent in the denominator, such as 1/x^-3? Move the base with the negative exponent to the numerator and make the exponent positive, so 1/x^-3 = x^3.

What does it mean to 'flip' an expression when dealing with negative exponents? Flipping means writing the reciprocal of the base and changing the exponent to positive.