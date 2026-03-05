Negative exponents are a fundamental concept in algebra that can be rewritten as positive exponents by using the reciprocal of the base. When you encounter a negative exponent, the key rule is to "flip" the expression: if the negative exponent is in the numerator (top) of a fraction, move it to the denominator (bottom) and change the exponent to positive; if it is in the denominator, move it to the numerator and make the exponent positive. This process is based on the property of exponents that allows subtraction of exponents when dividing like bases, expressed as \(a^m \div a^n = a^{m-n}\).

For example, consider the expression \(\frac{2^2}{2^5}\). Applying the quotient rule, subtract the exponents to get \$2^{2-5} = 2^{-3}\(. To rewrite this with a positive exponent, recognize that \)2^{-3}\( is equivalent to \(\frac{1}{2^3}\). This equivalence arises because the negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the positive exponent.

Another way to understand this is by expanding the terms: the numerator has two factors of 2, and the denominator has five. Canceling the common factors leaves three factors of 2 in the denominator, confirming the expression equals \(\frac{1}{2^3}\). This illustrates the general rule that any expression with a negative exponent can be rewritten as the reciprocal with a positive exponent.

When dealing with a single number or variable raised to a negative exponent, such as \)6^{-2}\(, the same rule applies. Rewrite it as \(\frac{1}{6^2}\), which simplifies to \(\frac{1}{36}\). If the negative exponent is in the denominator, like \(\frac{1}{x^{-3}}\), flip it to the numerator to get \)x^3\(. Typically, division by one is omitted for simplicity, so the expression is simply \)x^3$.

Understanding how to manipulate negative exponents by converting them into positive exponents through reciprocals is essential for simplifying expressions and solving equations involving exponents. This rule ensures clarity and consistency in exponential notation and is a foundational skill in algebra and higher-level mathematics.