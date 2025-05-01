Percent A value representing parts per hundred, used to compare partial amounts to whole amounts in various contexts.

Decimal A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice.

Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as ratios like 10 parts per 100.

Ratio A comparison between two quantities, such as partial and whole amounts, often used in percent calculations.

Partial Amount A quantity representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent in decimal form by the whole amount.

Whole Amount The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations.