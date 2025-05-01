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Percent A value representing parts per hundred, used to compare partial amounts to whole amounts in various contexts. Decimal A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice. Fraction A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as ratios like 10 parts per 100. Ratio A comparison between two quantities, such as partial and whole amounts, often used in percent calculations. Partial Amount A quantity representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent in decimal form by the whole amount. Whole Amount The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations. Percent Change A measure of the difference between two values, expressed as a percentage of the original value to show increase or decrease. Percent Increase A positive percent change indicating a rise in value, calculated when the new value exceeds the original. Percent Decrease A negative percent change indicating a drop in value, calculated when the new value is less than the original. Discount A reduction in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and subtracted to find the new lower price. Markup An increase in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and added to determine the new higher price. Simple Interest An amount charged for borrowing money, found by multiplying principal, interest rate (as decimal), and time. Principal The original amount of money borrowed or invested, used as the base in interest calculations. Interest Rate A percentage representing the cost of borrowing or earning money, converted to decimal for calculations. Time The duration over which interest is calculated, typically measured in years for simple interest problems.
Percent Problem Solving definitions
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