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Percent Problem Solving definitions

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  • Percent
    A value representing parts per hundred, used to compare partial amounts to whole amounts in various contexts.
  • Decimal
    A numerical form used for calculations, obtained by dividing a percentage by 100 and shifting the decimal point left twice.
  • Fraction
    A representation of a part of a whole, often used to express percentages as ratios like 10 parts per 100.
  • Ratio
    A comparison between two quantities, such as partial and whole amounts, often used in percent calculations.
  • Partial Amount
    A quantity representing a portion of a whole, calculated by multiplying a percent in decimal form by the whole amount.
  • Whole Amount
    The total value from which a partial amount is derived, often used as the base in percent calculations.
  • Percent Change
    A measure of the difference between two values, expressed as a percentage of the original value to show increase or decrease.
  • Percent Increase
    A positive percent change indicating a rise in value, calculated when the new value exceeds the original.
  • Percent Decrease
    A negative percent change indicating a drop in value, calculated when the new value is less than the original.
  • Discount
    A reduction in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and subtracted to find the new lower price.
  • Markup
    An increase in price, calculated as a percent of the original price and added to determine the new higher price.
  • Simple Interest
    An amount charged for borrowing money, found by multiplying principal, interest rate (as decimal), and time.
  • Principal
    The original amount of money borrowed or invested, used as the base in interest calculations.
  • Interest Rate
    A percentage representing the cost of borrowing or earning money, converted to decimal for calculations.
  • Time
    The duration over which interest is calculated, typically measured in years for simple interest problems.