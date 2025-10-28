Understanding how to solve word problems involving percents is essential for everyday calculations, from determining earnings to interpreting exam scores. A percent represents a part per 100, which can be expressed as a fraction or a decimal. For example, 10% means 10 parts out of 100, which as a decimal is 0.1, obtained by dividing 10 by 100 and moving the decimal point two places to the left.

When translating percent problems into equations, it is important to recognize that the word "is" translates to "equals" and "of" translates to multiplication. For instance, the statement "a number is 10% of 50" can be written as \(x = 10\% \times 50\). Since multiplying directly by a percent is not straightforward, convert the percent to decimal form first: \$10\% = 0.1\(. Thus, the equation becomes \)x = 0.1 \times 50\(, which simplifies to \)x = 5\(. This means 5 is 10% of 50.

Most percent problems follow the general formula:

\[\text{part} = \text{percent (in decimal)} \times \text{whole}\]

The goal is to identify which quantity—part, percent, or whole—is unknown and solve for it accordingly.

For example, if four is 5% of what number, translate this as:

\[4 = 0.05 \times x\]

Solving for \)x\( involves dividing both sides by 0.05:

\[x = \frac{4}{0.05} = 80\]

This means four is 5% of 80.

In another case, if 35 is what percent of 28, the equation is:

\[35 = x \times 28\]

Solving for \)x\(:

\[x = \frac{35}{28} = 1.25\]

Since \)x$ is in decimal form, convert it back to a percent by moving the decimal point two places to the right:

\[x = 1.25 \times 100\% = 125\%\]

This indicates that 35 is 125% of 28, meaning it is more than the whole amount. Percents can exceed 100% when the part is greater than the whole, such as scoring extra credit on a test.

Visualizing percents helps clarify their meaning: 0% represents none of the whole, 100% represents the entire whole, and values between 0% and 100% represent partial amounts. Values above 100% indicate more than the whole.

In summary, solving percent problems involves translating word statements into equations using the relationships between part, percent, and whole, converting percents to decimals for calculation, and interpreting the results in context. This approach applies whether the percent is less than, equal to, or greater than 100%.