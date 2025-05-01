How do you convert a percent to a decimal for calculations? Divide the percent by 100, moving the decimal point two places to the left.

What does the word 'is' mean when translating percent word problems? 'Is' means 'equals' in the equation translation.

What does the word 'of' mean in percent problem translations? 'Of' means multiplication in the equation translation.

How would you translate 'A number is 10% of 50' into an equation? Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50.

What is the general form for percent problems involving partial, percent, and whole amounts? Partial amount = percent (as decimal) × whole amount.

How do you solve 'Four is 5% of what number?' Set up 4 = 0.05 × x, then solve for x by dividing 4 by 0.05 to get x = 80.