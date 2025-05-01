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Percent Problem Solving quiz

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  • How do you convert a percent to a decimal for calculations?
    Divide the percent by 100, moving the decimal point two places to the left.
  • What does the word 'is' mean when translating percent word problems?
    'Is' means 'equals' in the equation translation.
  • What does the word 'of' mean in percent problem translations?
    'Of' means multiplication in the equation translation.
  • How would you translate 'A number is 10% of 50' into an equation?
    Translate it as x = 0.1 × 50.
  • What is the general form for percent problems involving partial, percent, and whole amounts?
    Partial amount = percent (as decimal) × whole amount.
  • How do you solve 'Four is 5% of what number?'
    Set up 4 = 0.05 × x, then solve for x by dividing 4 by 0.05 to get x = 80.
  • How do you convert a decimal back to a percent?
    Move the decimal point two places to the right and add the percent sign.
  • What does it mean if a percent is greater than 100% in a problem?
    It means the partial amount is greater than the whole amount.
  • What is the formula for percent change?
    Percent Change = (New - Original) / Original × 100%.
  • How do you determine if a percent change is an increase or decrease?
    If the change is positive, it's an increase; if negative, it's a decrease.
  • How do you calculate the percent change when the price goes from \$50 to \$60?
    Subtract 50 from 60 to get 10, divide by 50 to get 0.2, then convert to 20%.
  • How do you find the percent decrease when a population drops from 12,000 to 8,000?
    Subtract 12,000 from 8,000 to get -4,000, divide by 12,000 to get -0.33, then convert to -33%.
  • What is a discount in percent problem contexts?
    A discount is the amount by which the price of an item decreases.
  • How do you calculate the new price after an 85% discount on \$385?
    Multiply 0.85 × 385 to get the discount, then subtract it from 385 for the new price.
  • What is the simple interest formula and what do its variables represent?
    I = PRT, where I is interest, P is principal, R is rate (as decimal), and T is time.