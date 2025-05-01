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Slope Measures the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points. Y-intercept The location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero. Point Slope Form An equation format for a line using a known point and the slope, written as y-y1=m(x-x1). Slope Intercept Form A linear equation format using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b. Equation of a Line A mathematical expression representing all points forming a straight line on a graph. Rise The vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope. Run The horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope. X-coordinate The horizontal value in a point, indicating its position along the x-axis. Y-coordinate The vertical value in a point, indicating its position along the y-axis. Distribution The process of multiplying a value, such as the slope, across terms inside parentheses. Graph A visual representation of equations, showing lines and points in a coordinate plane. Coordinate Plane A two-dimensional surface defined by the x and y axes, used for plotting points and lines. Solution The final equation or answer representing a line after calculations and conversions. Conversion The process of changing an equation from one form, such as point slope, to another, like slope intercept. Parentheses Symbols used in equations to group terms, often seen in point slope form.
Point Slope Form definitions
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