Slope Measures the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points.

Y-intercept The location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero.

Point Slope Form An equation format for a line using a known point and the slope, written as y-y1=m(x-x1).

Slope Intercept Form A linear equation format using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b.

Equation of a Line A mathematical expression representing all points forming a straight line on a graph.

Rise The vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.