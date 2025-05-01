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Point Slope Form definitions

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  • Slope
    Measures the steepness of a line, calculated as the change in y divided by the change in x between two points.
  • Y-intercept
    The location where a line crosses the y-axis, representing the value of y when x equals zero.
  • Point Slope Form
    An equation format for a line using a known point and the slope, written as y-y1=m(x-x1).
  • Slope Intercept Form
    A linear equation format using slope and y-intercept, written as y=mx+b.
  • Equation of a Line
    A mathematical expression representing all points forming a straight line on a graph.
  • Rise
    The vertical change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
  • Run
    The horizontal change between two points on a line, used in calculating slope.
  • X-coordinate
    The horizontal value in a point, indicating its position along the x-axis.
  • Y-coordinate
    The vertical value in a point, indicating its position along the y-axis.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a value, such as the slope, across terms inside parentheses.
  • Graph
    A visual representation of equations, showing lines and points in a coordinate plane.
  • Coordinate Plane
    A two-dimensional surface defined by the x and y axes, used for plotting points and lines.
  • Solution
    The final equation or answer representing a line after calculations and conversions.
  • Conversion
    The process of changing an equation from one form, such as point slope, to another, like slope intercept.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used in equations to group terms, often seen in point slope form.