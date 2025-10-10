Understanding how to find the equation of a line is fundamental in algebra, and two common forms used are slope-intercept form and point-slope form. The slope-intercept form is expressed as y = mx + b, where m represents the slope of the line and b is the y-intercept, the point where the line crosses the y-axis. The slope is calculated as the ratio of the rise (change in y) over the run (change in x), which determines the steepness of the line.

While slope-intercept form is straightforward when the slope and y-intercept are known, point-slope form is especially useful when you have the slope and any point on the line, not necessarily the y-intercept. The point-slope form is given by the equation:

\[y - y_1 = m(x - x_1)\]

Here, (x₁, y₁) is a specific point on the line, and m is the slope. This form allows you to write the equation of a line when you know a point it passes through and its slope.

For example, if a line has a slope of 2 and passes through the point (1, 3), the point-slope form becomes:

\[y - 3 = 2(x - 1)\]

To convert from point-slope form to slope-intercept form, distribute the slope on the right side and then solve for y. Using the previous example:

\[y - 3 = 2x - 2\]

Adding 3 to both sides gives:

\[y = 2x + 1\]

This conversion is essential for graphing and interpreting linear equations easily.

Consider another example where the slope m = \frac{1}{2} and the line passes through the point (-6, -2). Using point-slope form:

\[y - (-2) = \frac{1}{2}(x - (-6))\]

Simplifying the double negatives:

\[y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}(x + 6)\]

Distribute the slope:

\[y + 2 = \frac{1}{2}x + 3\]

Subtract 2 from both sides to solve for y:

\[y = \frac{1}{2}x + 1\]

Mastering both point-slope and slope-intercept forms enhances your ability to write and manipulate linear equations based on different given information. Recognizing when to use each form and converting between them strengthens problem-solving skills and deepens understanding of linear relationships in coordinate geometry.