What is the equation for point slope form? Point slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line.

When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form? Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not the y-intercept.

How do you find the slope if you are given two points? Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference in x-coordinates: (y₂ - y₁)/(x₂ - x₁).

What is the first step to writing the equation of a line given two points? The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points.

How do you convert point slope form to slope intercept form? Distribute the slope and solve for y to isolate it on one side of the equation.

What is the slope intercept form equation? Slope intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept.