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What is the equation for point slope form? Point slope form is y - y₁ = m(x - x₁), where m is the slope and (x₁, y₁) is a point on the line. When should you use point slope form instead of slope intercept form? Use point slope form when you are given a point on the line and the slope, but not the y-intercept. How do you find the slope if you are given two points? Subtract the y-coordinates and divide by the difference in x-coordinates: (y₂ - y₁)/(x₂ - x₁). What is the first step to writing the equation of a line given two points? The first step is to calculate the slope using the two points. How do you convert point slope form to slope intercept form? Distribute the slope and solve for y to isolate it on one side of the equation. What is the slope intercept form equation? Slope intercept form is y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. If a line passes through (1, 3) with a slope of 2, what is its equation in point slope form? The equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1). How do you handle negative values when plugging into point slope form? Subtracting a negative value becomes addition, e.g., y - (-2) becomes y + 2. What is the equation in point slope form for a line with slope 1/2 passing through (-6, -2)? The equation is y + 2 = 1/2(x + 6). After distributing the slope in point slope form, what is the next step to get slope intercept form? Add or subtract to isolate y on one side of the equation. What is the slope of a line passing through (-2, -3) and (1, 3)? The slope is 2, calculated as (3 - (-3)) / (1 - (-2)) = 6 / 3 = 2. If your point slope form equation is y - 3 = 2(x - 1), what is the slope intercept form? The slope intercept form is y = 2x + 1. What information do you need to use point slope form? You need a point on the line and the slope. What does 'rise over run' mean when finding the slope? It means the change in y divided by the change in x between two points. Why is it important to know both point slope and slope intercept forms? Knowing both forms helps you write and convert equations of lines depending on the information given.
Point Slope Form quiz
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