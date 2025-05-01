Back
Quadratic Equation A mathematical expression in which the highest exponent of the variable is two, often used to model real-world situations. Standard Form An arrangement of terms where the equation is written as ax² + bx + c = 0, making it easier to solve. Trinomial An algebraic expression composed of three terms, typically seen in quadratic equations. Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often resulting from factoring a quadratic. Zero Product Property A principle stating that if the product of two factors is zero, at least one factor must be zero. Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term. Exponent A number showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying quadratic equations. Factor A number or expression that divides another without leaving a remainder, used to break down quadratics. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, often found by factoring and applying properties. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Degree The highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its complexity and type. Area A measure of surface, often calculated in application problems involving quadratics. Length A linear measurement, frequently used as a variable in quadratic application scenarios. Width A linear measurement perpendicular to length, commonly appearing in quadratic word problems. Variable A symbol representing an unknown quantity, solved for in quadratic equations.
Quadratic Equations & Applications definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15