Quadratic Equation A mathematical expression in which the highest exponent of the variable is two, often used to model real-world situations.

Standard Form An arrangement of terms where the equation is written as ax² + bx + c = 0, making it easier to solve.

Trinomial An algebraic expression composed of three terms, typically seen in quadratic equations.

Binomial An algebraic expression with two terms, often resulting from factoring a quadratic.

Zero Product Property A principle stating that if the product of two factors is zero, at least one factor must be zero.

Coefficient A numerical value multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term.