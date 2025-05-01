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Quadratic Equations & Applications definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    A mathematical expression in which the highest exponent of the variable is two, often used to model real-world situations.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of terms where the equation is written as ax² + bx + c = 0, making it easier to solve.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression composed of three terms, typically seen in quadratic equations.
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression with two terms, often resulting from factoring a quadratic.
  • Zero Product Property
    A principle stating that if the product of two factors is zero, at least one factor must be zero.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical value multiplying a variable, indicating its contribution to the term.
  • Exponent
    A number showing how many times a variable is multiplied by itself, crucial in identifying quadratic equations.
  • Factor
    A number or expression that divides another without leaving a remainder, used to break down quadratics.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that makes the equation true, often found by factoring and applying properties.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of variables and coefficients, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication.
  • Degree
    The highest exponent in a polynomial, indicating its complexity and type.
  • Area
    A measure of surface, often calculated in application problems involving quadratics.
  • Length
    A linear measurement, frequently used as a variable in quadratic application scenarios.
  • Width
    A linear measurement perpendicular to length, commonly appearing in quadratic word problems.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown quantity, solved for in quadratic equations.