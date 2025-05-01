What is the standard form of a quadratic equation? The standard form is ax^2 + bx + c = 0.

What does it mean to solve a quadratic equation? It means finding the values of x that make the equation true, or equal to zero.

What is the first step when solving a quadratic equation? Write the quadratic equation in standard form.

How do you factor a quadratic equation like x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0? Find two numbers that multiply to 21 and add to 10, which are 3 and 7, so it factors to (x + 3)(x + 7).

What property allows you to set each factor equal to zero when solving quadratics? The zero product property allows you to set each factor equal to zero.

After factoring, what equations do you solve to find the solutions for x? Set each factor equal to zero, such as x + 3 = 0 and x + 7 = 0.