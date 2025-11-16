The quadratic equation is a fundamental mathematical tool used to model various real-world scenarios, such as the trajectory of projectiles and analyzing business sales versus costs. It is expressed in the standard form as \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are constants, and \(x\) represents the variable to solve for. Solving a quadratic equation involves finding the values of \(x\) that satisfy this equation, making it equal to zero.

To solve a quadratic equation, the first step is to ensure it is written in standard form. Next, the equation is factored into two binomials. Factoring involves identifying two numbers that multiply to the constant term \(c\) and add up to the coefficient \(b\). For example, in the quadratic \(x^2 + 10x + 21 = 0\), the numbers 3 and 7 multiply to 21 and add to 10, allowing the equation to be factored as \((x + 3)(x + 7) = 0\).

Once factored, the zero product property is applied. This property states that if the product of two factors equals zero, then at least one of the factors must be zero. Therefore, setting each factor equal to zero gives the equations \(x + 3 = 0\) and \(x + 7 = 0\). Solving these yields the solutions \(x = -3\) and \(x = -7\).

Verification of solutions is essential. Substituting \(x = -3\) back into the original equation results in \((-3)^2 + 10(-3) + 21 = 9 - 30 + 21 = 0\), confirming it as a valid solution. Similarly, substituting \(x = -7\) gives \((-7)^2 + 10(-7) + 21 = 49 - 70 + 21 = 0\), also confirming its validity.

Understanding how to factor and solve quadratic equations is crucial for tackling a wide range of mathematical problems. Mastery of this process enhances problem-solving skills and prepares learners for more advanced algebraic concepts.