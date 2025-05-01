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Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator, requiring special steps to solve and check for valid solutions. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value must never be zero to avoid undefined expressions. Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, which cannot be a solution to the equation. Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, used to clear fractions from an equation. Linear Equation An equation with no variables in the denominator, solved using familiar algebraic methods. Fraction A numerical expression with a numerator and denominator, often present in rational equations. Solution A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions. Empty Set A result indicating no valid solution exists for the equation, often due to restrictions. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, frequently found in denominators of rational equations. Parenthesis Grouping symbols used to clarify order of operations, especially when distributing terms. Constant A fixed value in an equation, often separated from variable terms during solving. Like Terms Terms with the same variable and exponent, combined to simplify equations. Distribution The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses to simplify equations. Numerator The top part of a fraction, representing the quantity divided by the denominator. Solution Set The collection of all valid solutions for an equation, which may be empty if restrictions are violated.
Rational Equations definitions
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