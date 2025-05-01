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Rational Equations definitions

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  • Rational Equation
    An equation containing a variable in the denominator, requiring special steps to solve and check for valid solutions.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction, whose value must never be zero to avoid undefined expressions.
  • Restriction
    A value that makes the denominator zero, which cannot be a solution to the equation.
  • Least Common Denominator
    The smallest expression that all denominators share, used to clear fractions from an equation.
  • Linear Equation
    An equation with no variables in the denominator, solved using familiar algebraic methods.
  • Fraction
    A numerical expression with a numerator and denominator, often present in rational equations.
  • Solution
    A value for the variable that makes the equation true, provided it does not violate any restrictions.
  • Empty Set
    A result indicating no valid solution exists for the equation, often due to restrictions.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, frequently found in denominators of rational equations.
  • Parenthesis
    Grouping symbols used to clarify order of operations, especially when distributing terms.
  • Constant
    A fixed value in an equation, often separated from variable terms during solving.
  • Like Terms
    Terms with the same variable and exponent, combined to simplify equations.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a term across terms inside parentheses to simplify equations.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction, representing the quantity divided by the denominator.
  • Solution Set
    The collection of all valid solutions for an equation, which may be empty if restrictions are violated.