Rational Equation An equation containing a variable in the denominator, requiring special steps to solve and check for valid solutions.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, whose value must never be zero to avoid undefined expressions.

Restriction A value that makes the denominator zero, which cannot be a solution to the equation.

Least Common Denominator The smallest expression that all denominators share, used to clear fractions from an equation.

Linear Equation An equation with no variables in the denominator, solved using familiar algebraic methods.

Fraction A numerical expression with a numerator and denominator, often present in rational equations.