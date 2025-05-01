What is a rational equation? A rational equation is an equation that has a variable in the denominator of a fraction.

Why can't the denominator of a rational equation be zero? If the denominator is zero, the expression is undefined, so any value that makes the denominator zero cannot be a solution.

What is a restriction in a rational equation? A restriction is a value that makes the denominator zero, and therefore cannot be a solution to the equation.

What is the first step in solving a rational equation? The first step is to determine the restriction by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for the variable.

How do you eliminate fractions in a rational equation? Multiply both sides of the equation by the least common denominator (LCD) to eliminate all fractions.

What is the least common denominator (LCD) in rational equations? The LCD is the smallest expression that all denominators divide into, often found by multiplying the denominators together if they have no common factors.