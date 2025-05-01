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Intersection Values shared by two sets, visually represented as the overlap in a Venn diagram, crucial for 'and' compound inequalities. Union All values from either set combined, with no repetition, associated with 'or' compound inequalities. Set A collection of distinct elements, often represented with curly brackets or in a Venn diagram. Venn Diagram Overlapping circles used to visually display relationships between sets, highlighting intersection and union. Empty Set A set containing no elements, denoted by empty brackets or a circle with a slash. Compound Inequality Two inequalities linked by 'and' or 'or', requiring combined solution sets. Interval Notation A concise way to express solution sets using brackets and parentheses to indicate inclusion or exclusion. Bracket Symbol used in interval notation to show a value is included in the solution set. Parenthesis Symbol in interval notation indicating a value is excluded from the solution set. Solution Set All values satisfying an inequality or equation, often graphed or written in interval notation. Element An individual value or member within a set, such as a number in a list. Standard Form A conventional way to write mathematical expressions, aiding clarity in advanced algebra. Symbol A character representing mathematical concepts, such as ∩ for intersection or ∪ for union. Graph A visual representation of solution sets, often used to illustrate inequalities and their relationships. Overlap The shared region between sets, central to finding intersections in compound inequalities.
Set Operations and Compound Inequalities definitions
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