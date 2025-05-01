Intersection Values shared by two sets, visually represented as the overlap in a Venn diagram, crucial for 'and' compound inequalities.

Union All values from either set combined, with no repetition, associated with 'or' compound inequalities.

Set A collection of distinct elements, often represented with curly brackets or in a Venn diagram.

Venn Diagram Overlapping circles used to visually display relationships between sets, highlighting intersection and union.

Empty Set A set containing no elements, denoted by empty brackets or a circle with a slash.

Compound Inequality Two inequalities linked by 'and' or 'or', requiring combined solution sets.