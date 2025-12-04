Understanding how to find the intersection and union of sets is essential for solving more advanced inequalities. The intersection of two sets includes all elements that are common to both sets, symbolized by an upside-down "U" (∩). In contrast, the union of two sets contains all elements that belong to either set, represented by a right-side-up "U" (∪).

For example, consider set A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and set B = {7, 9, 11, 13}. To find the intersection, identify the elements that appear in both sets. Here, 7 and 9 are common to both A and B, so the intersection is A ∩ B = {7, 9}. This can be visualized using a Venn diagram, where the overlapping region between the two circles represents the intersection.

On the other hand, the union of sets A and B includes all unique elements from both sets without repetition. Combining the elements, the union is A ∪ B = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}. When listing the union, it is important to avoid duplicating elements that appear in both sets, such as 7 and 9 in this case.

When working with sets, you may also encounter the empty set, which contains no elements and is denoted by either {} or the symbol ∅. The empty set plays a crucial role in set operations, especially when the intersection of two sets has no common elements, resulting in an empty intersection.

Mastering the concepts of intersection and union enhances your ability to solve complex inequalities by allowing you to combine or restrict solution sets effectively. These operations form the foundation for understanding how different solution sets relate to each other in mathematical problems.