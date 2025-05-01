What does the intersection (∩) of two sets represent? The intersection represents the values that are common to both sets.

What symbol is used to denote the union of sets? The union is denoted by a right side up 'U' symbol (∪).

How do you find the intersection of sets A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The intersection is the overlap, so the intersection is {7, 9}.

What is the union of sets A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The union is {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, including all elements from both sets without repetition.

What word is associated with the intersection in compound inequalities? The word 'and' is associated with the intersection in compound inequalities.

What word is associated with the union in compound inequalities? The word 'or' is associated with the union in compound inequalities.