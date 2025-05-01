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What does the intersection (∩) of two sets represent? The intersection represents the values that are common to both sets. What symbol is used to denote the union of sets? The union is denoted by a right side up 'U' symbol (∪). How do you find the intersection of sets A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The intersection is the overlap, so the intersection is {7, 9}. What is the union of sets A = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9} and B = {7, 9, 11, 13}? The union is {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, including all elements from both sets without repetition. What word is associated with the intersection in compound inequalities? The word 'and' is associated with the intersection in compound inequalities. What word is associated with the union in compound inequalities? The word 'or' is associated with the union in compound inequalities. How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'and'? Solve each inequality separately, then find the overlap (intersection) of their solution sets. How do you solve a compound inequality linked by 'or'? Solve each inequality separately, then combine all values from both solution sets (union). What is the solution to the compound inequality 3x < 6 and x + 1 ≥ 0? The solution is x in the interval [−1, 2), where −1 is included and 2 is not. How do you graph x < 2 on a number line? Shade all values to the left of 2 and use a parenthesis at 2 to exclude it. How do you graph x ≥ −1 on a number line? Shade all values to the right of −1 and use a bracket at −1 to include it. What is the solution to the compound inequality x ≥ 3 or x < 0? The solution is x in (−∞, 0) ∪ [3, ∞), combining both intervals. How is the empty set represented in set notation? The empty set is represented by empty brackets {} or a circle with a slash (∅). When writing the union of two sets, should overlapping values be repeated? No, overlapping values should only be written once in the union. What is the process for solving compound inequalities in general? Solve each inequality individually, graph their solution sets, and use 'and' for intersection or 'or' for union to find the final solution.
Set Operations and Compound Inequalities quiz
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