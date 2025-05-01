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Simplifying Expressions definitions

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  • Algebraic Expression
    A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, often separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Term
    A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both.
  • Like Terms
    Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients.
  • Unlike Terms
    Parts of an expression with different variables or variables raised to different exponents.
  • Coefficient
    The numerical factor in a term, attached to variables, used when combining like terms.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value, often combined with numbers in expressions.
  • Exponent
    A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term.
  • Constant
    A term in an expression containing only a number, with no variable attached.
  • Parentheses
    Grouping symbols used to indicate which parts of an expression should be handled first.
  • Distribution
    The process of multiplying a number or variable outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses.
  • Simplified Form
    An expression with no parentheses and all like terms combined, making it as concise as possible.
  • Grouping
    Arranging like terms next to each other in an expression to make combining easier.
  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and exponents, separated by plus or minus signs.
  • Standard Form
    A way of writing an expression with terms ordered and combined, usually from highest to lowest exponent.
  • Multivariable Polynomial
    An expression containing terms with more than one variable, each possibly raised to different exponents.