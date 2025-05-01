Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, often separated by plus or minus signs.

Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both.

Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients.

Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or variables raised to different exponents.

Coefficient The numerical factor in a term, attached to variables, used when combining like terms.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often combined with numbers in expressions.