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Algebraic Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers and variables using operations, often separated by plus or minus signs. Term A part of an expression separated by plus or minus signs, consisting of numbers, variables, or both. Like Terms Parts of an expression with identical variables raised to the same exponents, regardless of their coefficients. Unlike Terms Parts of an expression with different variables or variables raised to different exponents. Coefficient The numerical factor in a term, attached to variables, used when combining like terms. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often combined with numbers in expressions. Exponent A number indicating how many times a variable is multiplied by itself within a term. Constant A term in an expression containing only a number, with no variable attached. Parentheses Grouping symbols used to indicate which parts of an expression should be handled first. Distribution The process of multiplying a number or variable outside parentheses by each term inside the parentheses. Simplified Form An expression with no parentheses and all like terms combined, making it as concise as possible. Grouping Arranging like terms next to each other in an expression to make combining easier. Polynomial An expression made up of multiple terms, each with variables and exponents, separated by plus or minus signs. Standard Form A way of writing an expression with terms ordered and combined, usually from highest to lowest exponent. Multivariable Polynomial An expression containing terms with more than one variable, each possibly raised to different exponents.
Simplifying Expressions definitions
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