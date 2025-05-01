What are the terms of an algebraic expression? Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs.

What makes two terms 'like terms'? Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents.

Can the coefficients of terms be different for them to be like terms? Yes, coefficients can be different; only the variables and their exponents must match.

Are 4x² and 7x³ like terms? Why or why not? No, because the exponents of x are different (2 and 3).

How do you combine like terms in an expression? You add or subtract their numerical coefficients.

What is the result of combining 4x² and 7x²? The result is 11x².