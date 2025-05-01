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Simplifying Expressions quiz

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  • What are the terms of an algebraic expression?
    Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs.
  • What makes two terms 'like terms'?
    Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents.
  • Can the coefficients of terms be different for them to be like terms?
    Yes, coefficients can be different; only the variables and their exponents must match.
  • Are 4x² and 7x³ like terms? Why or why not?
    No, because the exponents of x are different (2 and 3).
  • How do you combine like terms in an expression?
    You add or subtract their numerical coefficients.
  • What is the result of combining 4x² and 7x²?
    The result is 11x².
  • Are 2ab and 8ba like terms? Why?
    Yes, because they have the same variables (a and b) with the same exponents, regardless of order.
  • What is the simplified form of 2ab + 8ba?
    The simplified form is 10ab.
  • What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses?
    Distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses.
  • When is an algebraic expression considered fully simplified?
    When there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined.
  • What is the simplified form of -z + 2(3 + 5z)?
    The simplified form is 9z + 6.
  • How do you handle a negative sign in front of parentheses when simplifying?
    Treat the negative as -1 and distribute it to each term inside the parentheses.
  • What is the simplified form of 2a² - 6a² - b² + 5b²?
    The simplified form is -4a² + 6b².
  • Can you combine terms with the same variables but different exponents?
    No, because the exponents must also be the same for terms to be like terms.
  • What is the purpose of grouping like terms before combining them?
    Grouping like terms makes it easier to add or subtract their coefficients and simplify the expression.