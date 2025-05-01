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What are the terms of an algebraic expression? Terms are the parts of an expression separated by plus or minus signs. What makes two terms 'like terms'? Like terms have the same variables raised to the same exponents. Can the coefficients of terms be different for them to be like terms? Yes, coefficients can be different; only the variables and their exponents must match. Are 4x² and 7x³ like terms? Why or why not? No, because the exponents of x are different (2 and 3). How do you combine like terms in an expression? You add or subtract their numerical coefficients. What is the result of combining 4x² and 7x²? The result is 11x². Are 2ab and 8ba like terms? Why? Yes, because they have the same variables (a and b) with the same exponents, regardless of order. What is the simplified form of 2ab + 8ba? The simplified form is 10ab. What is the first step in simplifying an algebraic expression with parentheses? Distribute any constants or variables into the parentheses. When is an algebraic expression considered fully simplified? When there are no parentheses and all like terms have been combined. What is the simplified form of -z + 2(3 + 5z)? The simplified form is 9z + 6. How do you handle a negative sign in front of parentheses when simplifying? Treat the negative as -1 and distribute it to each term inside the parentheses. What is the simplified form of 2a² - 6a² - b² + 5b²? The simplified form is -4a² + 6b². Can you combine terms with the same variables but different exponents? No, because the exponents must also be the same for terms to be like terms. What is the purpose of grouping like terms before combining them? Grouping like terms makes it easier to add or subtract their coefficients and simplify the expression.
Simplifying Expressions quiz
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