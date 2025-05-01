Back
Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, similar to rational numbers but with variables. Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the dividend in the division. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the divisor and must not be zero. Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms consisting of numbers and variables combined by addition, subtraction, or multiplication. Factor A number or expression that divides another exactly, used to break down polynomials for simplification. Common Factor A shared number or expression in both the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify. Undefined Expression A rational expression where the denominator equals zero, making the value impossible to determine. Lowest Terms A form of a rational expression where all common factors have been canceled, leaving the simplest version. Greatest Common Factor The largest factor shared by all terms in a polynomial, useful for factoring and simplifying. Conjugate A pair of expressions in the form a+b and a−b, which are not opposites but differ only in the sign between terms. Opposite Factors Expressions where every term has the opposite sign, such as x−a and a−x, resulting in a simplification to negative one. Prime Factorization Breaking down a number or expression into its smallest possible factors, often used before canceling. Variable A symbol, usually a letter, representing an unknown value in algebraic expressions. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in a term of a polynomial. Fraction A numerical expression representing division, used as a model for rational expressions in algebra.
Simplifying Rational Expressions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15