Rational Expression A fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials, similar to rational numbers but with variables.

Numerator The top part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the dividend in the division.

Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or rational expression, representing the divisor and must not be zero.

Polynomial An algebraic expression made up of terms consisting of numbers and variables combined by addition, subtraction, or multiplication.

Factor A number or expression that divides another exactly, used to break down polynomials for simplification.

Common Factor A shared number or expression in both the numerator and denominator that can be canceled to simplify.