Rational expressions are algebraic fractions where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Similar to how rational numbers are quotients of two integers, rational expressions represent the quotient of two polynomials, typically written as \(\frac{p}{q}\), where \(p\) and \(q\) are polynomials. For example, the expression \(\frac{4x}{x - 2}\) is a rational expression because both the numerator \$4x\( and the denominator \)x - 2\( are polynomials.

One crucial rule when working with rational expressions is that the denominator cannot be zero, as division by zero is undefined. This is analogous to rational numbers, where the denominator cannot be zero. To determine where a rational expression is undefined, you set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable. For instance, in the expression \)\frac{4x}{x - 2}\(, setting the denominator equal to zero gives \)x - 2 = 0\(, which means \)x = 2\( is not allowed because it would make the denominator zero.

Consider the rational expression \)\frac{x - 1}{2x - 6}\(. To find where this expression is undefined, set the denominator equal to zero:

\[2x - 6 = 0\]

Adding 6 to both sides yields:

\[2x = 6\]

Dividing both sides by 2 gives:

\[x = 3\]

Thus, the expression is undefined at \)x = 3\(.

To evaluate the expression at a specific value, such as \)x = 2\(, substitute 2 into both the numerator and denominator:

\[\frac{2 - 1}{2(2) - 6} = \frac{1}{4 - 6} = \frac{1}{-2} = -\frac{1}{2}\]

This shows that the value of the rational expression at \)x = 2\( is \)-\frac{1}{2}$.

Understanding rational expressions involves recognizing that they are fractions with polynomials in the numerator and denominator, and applying the fundamental rule that the denominator cannot be zero. This ensures the expression is defined and allows for proper evaluation and simplification. Mastery of these concepts is essential for working confidently with algebraic fractions and solving related problems.