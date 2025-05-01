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What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, similar to how a rational number is a quotient of two integers. What must you check in the denominator of a rational expression before simplifying? You must ensure the denominator is not zero, as division by zero makes the expression undefined. How do you find where a rational expression is undefined? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable; these values make the expression undefined. What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression? Factor the numerator and denominator completely. After factoring, what do you do to simplify a rational expression? Cancel any common factors that appear in both the numerator and denominator. What is the simplified form of 28x^3/35x^5? The simplified form is 4/(5x^2) after factoring and canceling common terms. How do you evaluate a rational expression at a specific value? Substitute the value for the variable in both the numerator and denominator, then simplify. What is the result of plugging x = 2 into x - 1 over 2x - 6? The result is -1/2. What happens when you divide an expression by its opposite? You get -1 as the result, just like dividing a number by its opposite. How can you recognize opposite factors in rational expressions? Opposite factors have every term with opposite signs, such as x + 4 and -x - 4. What is the simplified result of 10 - x divided by x - 10? The simplified result is -1. Are x + 3 and x - 3 considered opposite factors? No, they are conjugates, not opposites, because not all terms have opposite signs. What is the simplified form of x - 5 over 3x^2 - 15x? The simplified form is 1/(3x) after factoring and canceling x - 5. What should you do if the denominator is not fully factored? Factor it completely before attempting to cancel common factors. How can you check if two expressions are opposites? Factor out a negative one from one expression and see if all terms match the other expression with opposite signs.
Simplifying Rational Expressions quiz
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