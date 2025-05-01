What is a rational expression? A rational expression is a quotient of two polynomials, similar to how a rational number is a quotient of two integers.

What must you check in the denominator of a rational expression before simplifying? You must ensure the denominator is not zero, as division by zero makes the expression undefined.

How do you find where a rational expression is undefined? Set the denominator equal to zero and solve for the variable; these values make the expression undefined.

What is the first step in simplifying a rational expression? Factor the numerator and denominator completely.

After factoring, what do you do to simplify a rational expression? Cancel any common factors that appear in both the numerator and denominator.

What is the simplified form of 28x^3/35x^5? The simplified form is 4/(5x^2) after factoring and canceling common terms.