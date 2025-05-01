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Linear Inequality An algebraic statement with an inequality symbol, representing a range of possible values for the variable. Inequality Symbol A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare values and indicate relationships in inequalities. Solution Set All values that satisfy an inequality, often shown as a range rather than a single number. Set Builder Notation A format using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values meeting a specific condition. Interval Notation A concise way to express ranges of values, using parentheses or brackets to show inclusion or exclusion. Number Line A visual representation of solutions, using arrows, brackets, or circles to indicate included or excluded values. Parenthesis A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to show that a boundary value is not included in the solution. Bracket A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to indicate that a boundary value is included in the solution. Open Circle A graphical marker on a number line showing a value is excluded from the solution set. Closed Circle A graphical marker on a number line indicating a value is included in the solution set. Three Part Inequality An expression with a variable between two inequality symbols, representing values within a specific range. Variable Term The part of an inequality containing the variable, which is isolated to find the solution set. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying the variable in an inequality, manipulated to isolate the variable. Addition Property of Inequality A rule allowing the same value to be added to each side of an inequality without changing the solution set. Multiplication Property of Inequality A rule for multiplying each side of an inequality by a value, with special care when using negative numbers.
Linear Inequalities in One Variable definitions
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