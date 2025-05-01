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Linear Inequalities in One Variable definitions

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  • Linear Inequality
    An algebraic statement with an inequality symbol, representing a range of possible values for the variable.
  • Inequality Symbol
    A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare values and indicate relationships in inequalities.
  • Solution Set
    All values that satisfy an inequality, often shown as a range rather than a single number.
  • Set Builder Notation
    A format using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values meeting a specific condition.
  • Interval Notation
    A concise way to express ranges of values, using parentheses or brackets to show inclusion or exclusion.
  • Number Line
    A visual representation of solutions, using arrows, brackets, or circles to indicate included or excluded values.
  • Parenthesis
    A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to show that a boundary value is not included in the solution.
  • Bracket
    A symbol used in interval notation or graphs to indicate that a boundary value is included in the solution.
  • Open Circle
    A graphical marker on a number line showing a value is excluded from the solution set.
  • Closed Circle
    A graphical marker on a number line indicating a value is included in the solution set.
  • Three Part Inequality
    An expression with a variable between two inequality symbols, representing values within a specific range.
  • Variable Term
    The part of an inequality containing the variable, which is isolated to find the solution set.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying the variable in an inequality, manipulated to isolate the variable.
  • Addition Property of Inequality
    A rule allowing the same value to be added to each side of an inequality without changing the solution set.
  • Multiplication Property of Inequality
    A rule for multiplying each side of an inequality by a value, with special care when using negative numbers.