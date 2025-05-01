Linear Inequality An algebraic statement with an inequality symbol, representing a range of possible values for the variable.

Inequality Symbol A sign such as >, <, ≥, or ≤ used to compare values and indicate relationships in inequalities.

Solution Set All values that satisfy an inequality, often shown as a range rather than a single number.

Set Builder Notation A format using curly brackets and a vertical line to describe all values meeting a specific condition.

Interval Notation A concise way to express ranges of values, using parentheses or brackets to show inclusion or exclusion.

Number Line A visual representation of solutions, using arrows, brackets, or circles to indicate included or excluded values.