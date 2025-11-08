Linear inequalities are closely related to linear equations but differ by using inequality symbols instead of an equal sign. While a linear equation typically takes the form \(ax + b = c\), a linear inequality replaces the equal sign with symbols such as \(>\), \(<\), \(\geq\), or \(\leq\), resulting in expressions like \(ax + b > c\). This subtle change transforms the problem from finding a single solution to identifying a range of solutions.
In a linear equation, solving for \(x\) yields a specific value that satisfies the equation. For example, solving \$2x - 6 = 0\( gives \)x = 3\(. However, when dealing with a linear inequality such as \)2x - 6 > 0\(, the solution is not a single number but all values of \)x\( that make the inequality true. In this case, the solution is \)x > 3\(, meaning any number greater than 3 satisfies the inequality.
To verify solutions of linear inequalities, you can substitute values from the solution range back into the inequality. For instance, plugging in \)x = 5\( into \)2x - 6 > 0\( results in \)2(5) - 6 = 4\(, and since \)4 > 0\( is true, \)x = 5$ is indeed a valid solution. This demonstrates that the solution set of a linear inequality is a continuous range rather than a discrete point.
Understanding linear inequalities involves recognizing their form and interpreting their solutions as ranges of values. This concept builds on the foundation of linear equations, extending problem-solving skills to include inequalities. Mastery of these ideas is essential for graphing inequalities, solving real-world problems, and progressing to more advanced algebraic concepts.