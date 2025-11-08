When solving inequalities, the solution is not a single value but a range of values. Understanding how to represent and visualize these solution sets is essential. One common way to express inequalities is through set builder notation, which uses curly brackets to define the set of all values that satisfy the inequality. For example, the inequality x > 3 is written as { x | x > 3 }, which reads as "the set of x such that x is greater than 3." The vertical bar means "such that."

Another way to visualize inequalities is on a number line. To represent x > 3, you start at 3 and draw an arrow pointing to the right, indicating all values greater than 3. Since 3 itself is not included, a parenthesis is used at 3 to show exclusion. This use of parentheses to exclude endpoints is consistent with interval notation, where the solution is written as (3, ∞). Here, parentheses around 3 indicate it is not included, and parentheses around infinity are always used because infinity is not a specific number and cannot be included.

For inequalities that include the boundary value, such as x ≥ 3, set builder notation remains similar: { x | x ≥ 3 }. On the number line, the point at 3 is included, so a square bracket or a closed circle is used to indicate inclusion. In interval notation, this is written as [3, ∞), where the square bracket at 3 shows inclusion, and the parenthesis at infinity remains.

When dealing with inequalities where x is less than a value, such as x < 3, the direction of the arrow on the number line points left, toward smaller values. The notation follows the same rules: parentheses indicate exclusion, so the interval notation is (−∞, 3). For x ≤ 3, the interval notation becomes (−∞, 3], with a square bracket indicating that 3 is included.

It is important to remember that in interval notation, infinity and negative infinity always use parentheses because they are not actual numbers and cannot be included in the set. On number lines, open circles represent excluded endpoints, while closed circles represent included endpoints. Although parentheses and square brackets are more commonly used in graphs and interval notation, recognizing open and closed circles is helpful for interpreting inequalities visually.

Mastering these notations—set builder, number line, and interval notation—allows for clear communication and understanding of solution sets for linear inequalities, which is foundational for solving and graphing inequalities effectively.