What is a linear inequality and how does it differ from a linear equation? A linear inequality is like a linear equation but uses an inequality symbol (>, <, ≥, ≤) instead of an equal sign. Its solutions are ranges of values rather than a single value.

How do you represent the solution to x > 3 in set builder notation? You write it as {x | x > 3}, which reads as 'the set of x such that x is greater than 3.'

What does a parenthesis on a number line indicate when graphing inequalities? A parenthesis indicates that the endpoint is not included in the solution set.

How do you write the solution to x ≥ 3 in interval notation? It is written as [3, ∞), using a square bracket to include 3 and a parenthesis for infinity.

What must you do to the inequality symbol when you multiply or divide both sides of an inequality by a negative number? You must flip the direction of the inequality symbol.

How do you solve the inequality x - 3 > 11? Add 3 to both sides to get x > 14.