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What is a linear inequality and how does it differ from a linear equation? A linear inequality is like a linear equation but uses an inequality symbol (>, <, ≥, ≤) instead of an equal sign. Its solutions are ranges of values rather than a single value. How do you represent the solution to x > 3 in set builder notation? You write it as {x | x > 3}, which reads as 'the set of x such that x is greater than 3.' What does a parenthesis on a number line indicate when graphing inequalities? A parenthesis indicates that the endpoint is not included in the solution set. How do you write the solution to x ≥ 3 in interval notation? It is written as [3, ∞), using a square bracket to include 3 and a parenthesis for infinity. What must you do to the inequality symbol when you multiply or divide both sides of an inequality by a negative number? You must flip the direction of the inequality symbol. How do you solve the inequality x - 3 > 11? Add 3 to both sides to get x > 14. What is the interval notation for x < 3? It is (-∞, 3), using parentheses to show that neither endpoint is included. How do you represent x ≤ 3 on a number line? Draw an arrow to the left from 3 and use a square bracket or closed circle at 3 to show it is included. What is a three-part (compound) inequality? It is an inequality where the variable is between two inequality symbols, such as -14 ≤ 2x - 10 < 2. When solving a three-part inequality, what must you do to all three sides? You must perform the same operation on all three sides to maintain the inequality. How do you write the solution to -2 ≤ x < 6 in interval notation? It is written as [-2, 6), with a bracket at -2 and a parenthesis at 6. What does a square bracket mean in interval notation? A square bracket means the endpoint is included in the solution set. If you solve -7x ≥ 21, what is the solution for x? Divide both sides by -7 and flip the inequality to get x ≤ -3. What is the purpose of set builder notation in inequalities? Set builder notation describes the set of all values that satisfy the inequality. How do you graph x > 3 on a number line? Draw an arrow to the right from 3 and use a parenthesis or open circle at 3 to show it is not included.
Linear Inequalities in One Variable quiz
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