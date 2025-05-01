System of Equations A collection of two or more equations whose solutions are coordinate pairs that satisfy all equations simultaneously.

Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, often written in slope-intercept or standard form.

Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept, making graphing straightforward.

Standard Form An equation format like Ax + By = C, which can be rearranged to slope-intercept form for easier graphing.

Slope A value indicating the steepness and direction of a line, found in the coefficient of x in y = mx + b.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the constant b in y = mx + b.