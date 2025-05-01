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System of Equations A collection of two or more equations whose solutions are coordinate pairs that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Linear Equation An equation whose graph forms a straight line, often written in slope-intercept or standard form. Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept, making graphing straightforward. Standard Form An equation format like Ax + By = C, which can be rearranged to slope-intercept form for easier graphing. Slope A value indicating the steepness and direction of a line, found in the coefficient of x in y = mx + b. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, represented by the constant b in y = mx + b. Intersection Point The coordinate pair where two lines cross, representing the solution to a system of equations. Parallel Lines Lines with identical slopes but different y-intercepts, never crossing and yielding no solution. Consistent System A system with at least one solution, either a single intersection or overlapping lines. Independent System A system where lines intersect at a single point, indicating only one solution. Dependent System A system where lines overlap completely, resulting in infinitely many solutions. Inconsistent System A system with no solution, typically due to parallel lines that never intersect. Coordinate Pair An ordered pair (x, y) representing a point on the graph that may satisfy one or more equations. True Statement An equation outcome where substituted values make both sides equal, confirming a solution. Polynomial Term A part of an algebraic expression, such as 3x or -4, often used in forming equations.
Solving Systems of Linear Equations by Graphing definitions
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