What is a system of linear equations? A system of linear equations is a set of two or more linear equations that are considered together, and the solution is the coordinate pair(s) that satisfy all equations simultaneously.

How do you find the solution to a system of equations by graphing? You graph both equations on the same coordinate plane and identify the point where the lines intersect; this intersection point is the solution.

What does it mean if a point lies on both lines in a system of equations? It means the point is a solution to the system because it satisfies both equations at the same time.

What is the first step when graphing an equation not in slope-intercept form? Rewrite the equation in slope-intercept form (y = mx + b) to make it easier to graph.

How can you check if your intersection point is correct after graphing? Substitute the x and y values of the intersection point into both original equations to verify that both equations are true.

What does it mean if two lines in a system are parallel? If two lines are parallel, they have the same slope but different y-intercepts, so the system has no solution.