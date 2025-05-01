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Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, which can be numbers, variables, or their combinations. Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, often used as a factor in multiplication with binomials. Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly resulting from squaring a binomial. Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a middle term twice the product of the binomial's terms. Difference of Squares A two-term polynomial resulting from multiplying conjugate binomials, always with a minus sign between squared terms. Conjugate A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product eliminates the middle term. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable or term, crucial for correctly applying special product formulas. Exponent A superscript indicating repeated multiplication of a base, distributed to all parts of a term when squaring. Term A single part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which can be a number, variable, or product. Polynomial An expression made up of multiple terms, including binomials and trinomials, manipulated using special product formulas. Square of a Binomial A formula yielding a trinomial by squaring a two-term expression, with a specific pattern for the resulting terms. Sum The result of adding two terms, often forming the basis for binomial expressions in special product formulas. Difference The result of subtracting one term from another, used in binomial expressions for special product formulas. Product The result of multiplying two or more terms, central to forming special products in algebra. Expression A combination of terms, coefficients, and exponents, manipulated using algebraic formulas for simplification.
Special Products definitions
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