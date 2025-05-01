Binomial An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, which can be numbers, variables, or their combinations.

Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, often used as a factor in multiplication with binomials.

Trinomial An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly resulting from squaring a binomial.

Perfect Square Trinomial A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a middle term twice the product of the binomial's terms.

Difference of Squares A two-term polynomial resulting from multiplying conjugate binomials, always with a minus sign between squared terms.

Conjugate A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product eliminates the middle term.