Skip to main content
Back

Special Products definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Binomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of exactly two terms, which can be numbers, variables, or their combinations.
  • Monomial
    An algebraic expression with a single term, often used as a factor in multiplication with binomials.
  • Trinomial
    An algebraic expression with three terms, commonly resulting from squaring a binomial.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A three-term polynomial formed by squaring a binomial, featuring a middle term twice the product of the binomial's terms.
  • Difference of Squares
    A two-term polynomial resulting from multiplying conjugate binomials, always with a minus sign between squared terms.
  • Conjugate
    A pair of binomials with identical terms but opposite signs, whose product eliminates the middle term.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable or term, crucial for correctly applying special product formulas.
  • Exponent
    A superscript indicating repeated multiplication of a base, distributed to all parts of a term when squaring.
  • Term
    A single part of an algebraic expression, separated by plus or minus signs, which can be a number, variable, or product.
  • Polynomial
    An expression made up of multiple terms, including binomials and trinomials, manipulated using special product formulas.
  • Square of a Binomial
    A formula yielding a trinomial by squaring a two-term expression, with a specific pattern for the resulting terms.
  • Sum
    The result of adding two terms, often forming the basis for binomial expressions in special product formulas.
  • Difference
    The result of subtracting one term from another, used in binomial expressions for special product formulas.
  • Product
    The result of multiplying two or more terms, central to forming special products in algebra.
  • Expression
    A combination of terms, coefficients, and exponents, manipulated using algebraic formulas for simplification.