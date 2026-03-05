Squaring a binomial is a common algebraic operation that can be simplified using special product formulas, often faster than applying the FOIL method manually. When you have an expression like y + 5 squared, it fits the pattern of (a + b)², where a and b represent any terms—letters, numbers, or combinations thereof. The formula for squaring a binomial in this form is:

\[ (a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2 \]

This means the square of the binomial expands into three terms: the square of the first term, plus twice the product of the two terms, plus the square of the second term. A common mistake is to think that (a + b)² equals a² + b², but the middle term 2ab is essential and cannot be omitted.

For example, in (y + 5)², identify a = y and b = 5. Applying the formula:

\[ y^2 + 2 \times y \times 5 + 5^2 = y^2 + 10y + 25 \]

This trinomial is known as a perfect square trinomial, a key concept in algebra that often appears in factoring and solving quadratic equations.

When the binomial involves subtraction, such as (3x - 1)², the formula adjusts slightly to:

\[ (a - b)^2 = a^2 - 2ab + b^2 \]

Here, the sign of the middle term matches the sign in the binomial, while the last term remains positive. For (3x - 1)², treat a = 3x and b = 1. Remember to square the entire term 3x, not just the variable:

\[ (3x)^2 = 9x^2 \]

Applying the formula:

\[ 9x^2 - 2 \times 3x \times 1 + 1^2 = 9x^2 - 6x + 1 \]

Understanding these formulas allows for quicker expansion of binomials and recognition of perfect square trinomials, which are foundational in algebraic manipulation and solving quadratic expressions efficiently.