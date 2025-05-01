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What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2? The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What common mistake do students make when expanding (a + b)^2? They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2. When squaring (y + 5), what are the values of a and b in the formula (a + b)^2? a is y and b is 5. What is the expanded form of (y + 5)^2? It is y^2 + 10y + 25. What is a perfect square trinomial? It is the result of squaring a binomial, taking the form a^2 + 2ab + b^2. What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2? The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2. How do you find a^2 when a is a term like 3x in (3x - 1)^2? You square the entire term, so (3x)^2 = 9x^2. What is the expanded form of (3x - 1)^2? It is 9x^2 - 6x + 1. What is the difference of squares formula for (a + b)(a - b)? The formula is a^2 - b^2. What are conjugates in the context of special products? Conjugates are binomials of the form (a + b) and (a - b). What is the result of multiplying (x + 7)(x - 7)? The result is x^2 - 49. When using the difference of squares formula, what happens to the middle terms if you use FOIL? The middle terms always cancel out, leaving only a^2 - b^2. What is the expanded form of (5x - 3)(5x + 3)? It is 25x^2 - 9. If a binomial is of the form (a + b), what is the sign of the middle term when squared? The middle term is positive, as in +2ab. If a binomial is of the form (a - b), what is the sign of the middle term when squared? The middle term is negative, as in -2ab.
Special Products quiz
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