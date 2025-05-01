What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a + b)^2? The formula is a^2 + 2ab + b^2.

What common mistake do students make when expanding (a + b)^2? They often forget the middle term and write a^2 + b^2 instead of a^2 + 2ab + b^2.

When squaring (y + 5), what are the values of a and b in the formula (a + b)^2? a is y and b is 5.

What is the expanded form of (y + 5)^2? It is y^2 + 10y + 25.

What is a perfect square trinomial? It is the result of squaring a binomial, taking the form a^2 + 2ab + b^2.

What is the formula for squaring a binomial of the form (a - b)^2? The formula is a^2 - 2ab + b^2.