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System of Inequalities A collection of two or more inequalities whose solution is the region where all shaded areas overlap on a graph. Boundary Line A straight line representing the edge of an inequality's solution region, drawn solid or dashed based on the symbol. Solid Line A boundary drawn when the inequality includes equal to, indicating points on the line are part of the solution. Dashed Line A boundary drawn when the inequality excludes equal to, showing points on the line are not part of the solution. Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, making it easy to identify slope and y-intercept for graphing. Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, used as a starting point for graphing. Slope A measure of a line's steepness, calculated as rise over run, guiding the direction of the graph. Test Point A coordinate, often (0,0), used to check which side of a boundary line satisfies an inequality. Shaded Region The area on a graph representing all solutions to an inequality, determined by test points. Overlap The intersection of shaded regions from multiple inequalities, indicating the solution to the system. Solution Region The part of the graph where all inequalities in a system are satisfied simultaneously. Inequality Symbol A sign such as <, >, ≤, or ≥, dictating the boundary style and which region to shade. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, affecting slope and direction. Multivariable Polynomial An expression involving more than one variable, often used in systems of inequalities. Graphical Representation A visual display of equations or inequalities, showing solution regions and overlaps on a coordinate plane.
Systems of Linear Inequalities definitions
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