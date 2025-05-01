System of Inequalities A collection of two or more inequalities whose solution is the region where all shaded areas overlap on a graph.

Boundary Line A straight line representing the edge of an inequality's solution region, drawn solid or dashed based on the symbol.

Solid Line A boundary drawn when the inequality includes equal to, indicating points on the line are part of the solution.

Dashed Line A boundary drawn when the inequality excludes equal to, showing points on the line are not part of the solution.

Slope-Intercept Form An equation format y = mx + b, making it easy to identify slope and y-intercept for graphing.

Y-Intercept The point where a line crosses the y-axis, used as a starting point for graphing.