Linear Equation An algebraic statement with a variable of degree one and real coefficients, always expressible in the form ax+b=c.

Variable A symbol, often a letter, representing an unknown value in an equation, which can be isolated to solve the equation.

Coefficient A real number multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, determining the variable's rate of change.

Constant A fixed value in an equation or expression that does not change, often added or subtracted from a variable term.

Solution A value for the variable that, when substituted, makes the equation a true statement.

Solution Set A collection of all values that satisfy an equation, typically written inside curly brackets.