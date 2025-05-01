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What is a linear equation and how is it generally written? A linear equation is an equation where the variable has a degree of one and is written in the form ax + b = c, where a, b, and c are real numbers and a ≠ 0. What does it mean for a value to be a solution to a linear equation? A solution is a value for the variable that makes the equation true when substituted into the equation. How can you verify if a given value is a solution to a linear equation? Substitute the value into the equation and check if both sides are equal; if they are, the value is a solution. What is the addition property of equality? The addition property of equality states that if a = b, then a + c = b + c for any real number c. When should you use the addition property of equality when solving equations? Use the addition property when the equation involves subtraction, to cancel out the subtraction and isolate the variable. What is the subtraction property of equality? The subtraction property of equality states that if a = b, then a - c = b - c for any real number c. When should you use the subtraction property of equality when solving equations? Use the subtraction property when the equation involves addition, to cancel out the addition and isolate the variable. Why must you perform the same operation on both sides of an equation? To maintain the balance of the equation and ensure the two sides remain equal, preserving the equation's truth. What does it mean to isolate the variable in an equation? Isolating the variable means getting the variable alone on one side of the equation, with all other terms on the other side. How do you write the solution set for a linear equation? Place the solution value inside curly brackets, for example, { -3 }. If you solve x - 6 = 0, what is the solution and how do you check it? The solution is x = 6; check by substituting 6 for x to see if 6 - 6 = 0, which is true. If you solve 0 = x + 2, what is the solution and how do you check it? The solution is x = -2; check by substituting -2 for x to see if 0 = -2 + 2, which is true. Does it matter which side of the constand the variable is on after solving? No, as long as the variable is isolated, x = number or number = x are both correct. What is meant by 'equivalent equations'? Equivalent equations are equations that have the same solutions, often created by performing the same operation on both sides. Why are addition and subtraction called opposite operations in solving equations? Because addition undoes subtraction and vice versa, allowing you to cancel out terms and isolate the variable.
The Addition and Subtraction Properties of Equality quiz
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