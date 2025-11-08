A linear equation is an algebraic statement where the variable is to the first power, and solving it means finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. For example, in the equation x − 6 = 0, the solution is the value of x that satisfies this equality.

To solve linear equations, the primary goal is to isolate the variable on one side of the equation. This is achieved by performing operations such as addition or subtraction on both sides of the equation, ensuring the balance or equality is maintained. This concept is known as creating equivalent equations, which have the same solution set.

The addition property of equality states that if a = b, then adding the same value c to both sides keeps the equation balanced:

\( a = b \implies a + c = b + c \).

Visualizing this with a balance scale helps: if you add weight to one side, the scale tips, but adding the same weight to the other side restores balance. This property is especially useful when an equation involves subtraction, as adding the opposite value cancels it out. For instance, in x − 6 = 0, adding 6 to both sides cancels the −6, isolating x:

\(x - 6 + 6 = 0 + 6\)

\(x = 6\)

To verify the solution, substitute x = 6 back into the original equation:

\$6 - 6 = 0\(

\)0 = 0\(, which confirms the solution is correct.

Similarly, the subtraction property of equality states that if a = b, then subtracting the same value c from both sides preserves equality:

\) a = b \implies a - c = b - c \(.

This property is useful when an equation contains addition, allowing subtraction to cancel it out. For example, in the equation 0 = x + 2, subtracting 2 from both sides isolates x:

\)0 - 2 = x + 2 - 2\(

\)-2 = x$

Checking the solution by substituting x = -2 back into the original equation yields a true statement, confirming the solution.

When solving linear equations, the result should always isolate the variable, either as x = number or number = x. The key is that the variable stands alone on one side.

In summary, the addition and subtraction properties of equality are fundamental tools for solving linear equations. The addition property helps eliminate subtraction by adding the opposite value to both sides, while the subtraction property cancels addition by subtracting the same value from both sides. Mastery of these properties enables solving a wide range of linear equations efficiently and accurately.