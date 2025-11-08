A linear equation is a mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two algebraic expressions and can be written in the standard form \(ax + b = c\), where \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) are real numbers and \(a \neq 0\). The variable, often represented as \(x\) but not limited to it, appears to the first power, which is why linear equations are also called first-degree equations. This means the variable has an implicit exponent of one, distinguishing linear equations from higher-degree polynomials.
The solution to a linear equation is the specific value of the variable that makes the equation true when substituted back into it. For example, in the equation \$2x + 6 = 0\(, substituting \)x = -3\( yields \)2(-3) + 6 = -6 + 6 = 0\(, confirming that \)x = -3\( is a valid solution. Conversely, if substituting a value does not satisfy the equation, such as \)w = -1\( in \)5 = 8w - 3\(, which results in \)5 \neq -11\(, then that value is not a solution.
Linear equations can involve any variable symbol, and even if the equation is not initially presented in the form \)ax + b = c\(, it can often be rearranged to fit this format. For instance, \)5 = 8w - 3\( can be rewritten as \)8w - 3 = 5\(, clearly showing \)a = 8\(, \)b = -3\(, and \)c = 5\(.
The set of all solutions to a linear equation is called the solution set, typically denoted using curly brackets. For example, if \)x = -3\( is the only solution to \)2x + 6 = 0\(, the solution set is written as \)\{ -3 \}$. Understanding how to identify and verify solutions is fundamental before progressing to methods for solving linear equations.