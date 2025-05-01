Distributive Property Connects multiplication with addition or subtraction, enabling expansion of expressions by multiplying each term inside parentheses.

Parentheses Symbols used to group terms, indicating which operations should be performed together or distributed over.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in expressions where arithmetic cannot be completed directly.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, affecting the term's value.

Constant A fixed value in an expression, not affected by variables or operations within the expression.

Term A single part of an expression, which may include numbers, variables, or both, separated by addition or subtraction.