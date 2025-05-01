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Distributive Property Connects multiplication with addition or subtraction, enabling expansion of expressions by multiplying each term inside parentheses. Parentheses Symbols used to group terms, indicating which operations should be performed together or distributed over. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value, often used in expressions where arithmetic cannot be completed directly. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplied by a variable in an algebraic term, affecting the term's value. Constant A fixed value in an expression, not affected by variables or operations within the expression. Term A single part of an expression, which may include numbers, variables, or both, separated by addition or subtraction. Expression A mathematical phrase combining numbers, variables, and operations, often requiring simplification. Addition An operation combining two or more values or terms, often enclosed in parentheses for distribution. Subtraction An operation removing one value from another, treated as addition of a negative when using distribution. Multiplication An operation scaling values or terms, distributed across grouped terms in parentheses. Order of Operations A set of rules determining the sequence in which calculations are performed in expressions. Expansion The process of rewriting an expression by distributing multiplication over grouped terms, eliminating parentheses. Standard Form An arrangement of a polynomial where terms are written in a specific order, often after expansion. Polynomial An expression consisting of multiple terms, including variables and coefficients, often simplified using distribution. Commutative Property A principle stating that the order of multiplication does not affect the result, allowing flexibility in distribution.
The Distributive Property definitions
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