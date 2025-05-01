What does the distributive property allow you to do with multiplication and parentheses? It allows you to distribute multiplication over each term inside the parentheses.

How is the distributive property written for addition inside parentheses? It is written as a(b + c) = ab + ac.

How does the distributive property apply to subtraction inside parentheses? It is written as a(b - c) = ab - ac.

Why can't you always perform the addition or subtraction inside parentheses before multiplying? Because the terms inside the parentheses may include variables, not just numbers.

What is the result of applying the distributive property to 2(4 + 5)? It becomes 2×4 + 2×5, which simplifies to 8 + 10 = 18.

How do you use the distributive property to simplify 4(x - 8)? You write it as 4×x - 4×8, which simplifies to 4x - 32.