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What does the distributive property allow you to do with multiplication and parentheses? It allows you to distribute multiplication over each term inside the parentheses. How is the distributive property written for addition inside parentheses? It is written as a(b + c) = ab + ac. How does the distributive property apply to subtraction inside parentheses? It is written as a(b - c) = ab - ac. Why can't you always perform the addition or subtraction inside parentheses before multiplying? Because the terms inside the parentheses may include variables, not just numbers. What is the result of applying the distributive property to 2(4 + 5)? It becomes 2×4 + 2×5, which simplifies to 8 + 10 = 18. How do you use the distributive property to simplify 4(x - 8)? You write it as 4×x - 4×8, which simplifies to 4x - 32. Does the distributive property work if the constant is on the right side of the parentheses? Yes, because multiplication is commutative, so the order does not matter. How do you expand 3(4x + 2y - 7z) using the distributive property? You multiply 3 by each term: 3×4x + 3×2y - 3×7z, which is 12x + 6y - 21z. What should you pay attention to when distributing over subtraction? You must keep the subtraction sign and distribute the multiplier to both terms. Can the distributive property be used with more than two terms inside the parentheses? Yes, you distribute the multiplier to each term inside the parentheses. What is the simplified form of 3(4x + 2y - 7z)? It is 12x + 6y - 21z. Why is the distributive property important for simplifying polynomials? It allows you to expand and combine like terms, especially when variables are involved. What does it mean to 'write an expression without parentheses' using the distributive property? It means to expand the expression so that all terms are outside the parentheses. How does the distributive property prepare you for working with exponents and coefficients? It helps you understand how to manipulate and expand expressions with variables and numbers. What is the general form of the distributive property for any number of terms inside the parentheses? a(b + c + d + ...) = ab + ac + ad + ... for all terms inside the parentheses.
The Distributive Property quiz
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