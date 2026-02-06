The distributive property is a fundamental algebraic principle that connects multiplication and addition or subtraction within parentheses. It states that when a number or variable multiplies a sum or difference inside parentheses, you can distribute the multiplication to each term individually. Mathematically, this is expressed as \(a \times (b + c) = a \times b + a \times c\). This property also applies to subtraction, so \(a \times (b - c) = a \times b - a \times c\), since subtraction can be viewed as adding a negative number.

Understanding the distributive property helps simplify expressions, especially when variables are involved and direct addition or subtraction inside parentheses is not possible. For example, consider the expression \$2 \times (4 + 5)\(. Using the order of operations, you first add inside the parentheses to get \)2 \times 9 = 18\(. Alternatively, applying the distributive property, you multiply 2 by each term inside the parentheses: \)2 \times 4 + 2 \times 5 = 8 + 10 = 18\(. Both methods yield the same result, confirming the property’s validity.

When variables are present, such as in \)4 \times (x - 8)\(, you cannot simplify inside the parentheses because \)x\( is unknown. Instead, distribute the 4 to both terms: \)4 \times x - 4 \times 8 = 4x - 32\(. This process removes the parentheses and expresses the product clearly.

The distributive property also works when the multiplier is on the right side of the parentheses, thanks to the commutative property of multiplication, which states that the order of factors does not affect the product. For instance, in the expression \)(4x + 2y - 7z) \times 3\(, you distribute the 3 to each term inside the parentheses: \)3 \times 4x + 3 \times 2y - 3 \times 7z = 12x + 6y - 21z$.

This property is essential for simplifying algebraic expressions, solving equations, and expanding expressions involving variables. It allows for flexibility in manipulating terms and is foundational for more advanced algebraic techniques.