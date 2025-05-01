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Linear Equation An expression showing equality between two algebraic sides, often used to solve for unknown values. Variable A symbol representing an unknown value that can be isolated through algebraic operations. Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable, which can be whole or fractional and is canceled to isolate the variable. Fractional Coefficient A coefficient expressed as a fraction, requiring multiplication by its reciprocal to isolate the variable. Reciprocal A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to cancel fractional coefficients in equations. Multiplication Property of Equality A rule stating that multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value keeps the equation balanced. Division Property of Equality A rule stating that dividing both sides of an equation by the same value maintains equality. Equivalent Equation An equation formed by applying the same operation to both sides, preserving the original solution. Balance The concept of keeping both sides of an equation equal by performing identical operations. Solution The value for a variable that makes an equation true when substituted back into the original expression. Standard Form An arrangement of a linear equation where terms are organized, often with variables and coefficients on one side. True Statement An outcome where both sides of an equation are equal after substituting the solution for the variable. Operation A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division applied to both sides of an equation. Scale Analogy A comparison used to illustrate the importance of keeping equations balanced during algebraic manipulations. Variable Term A part of an equation containing a variable and its coefficient, which is isolated before solving for the variable.
The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality definitions
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