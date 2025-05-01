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The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality definitions

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  • Linear Equation
    An expression showing equality between two algebraic sides, often used to solve for unknown values.
  • Variable
    A symbol representing an unknown value that can be isolated through algebraic operations.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor attached to a variable, which can be whole or fractional and is canceled to isolate the variable.
  • Fractional Coefficient
    A coefficient expressed as a fraction, requiring multiplication by its reciprocal to isolate the variable.
  • Reciprocal
    A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to cancel fractional coefficients in equations.
  • Multiplication Property of Equality
    A rule stating that multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value keeps the equation balanced.
  • Division Property of Equality
    A rule stating that dividing both sides of an equation by the same value maintains equality.
  • Equivalent Equation
    An equation formed by applying the same operation to both sides, preserving the original solution.
  • Balance
    The concept of keeping both sides of an equation equal by performing identical operations.
  • Solution
    The value for a variable that makes an equation true when substituted back into the original expression.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of a linear equation where terms are organized, often with variables and coefficients on one side.
  • True Statement
    An outcome where both sides of an equation are equal after substituting the solution for the variable.
  • Operation
    A mathematical process such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division applied to both sides of an equation.
  • Scale Analogy
    A comparison used to illustrate the importance of keeping equations balanced during algebraic manipulations.
  • Variable Term
    A part of an equation containing a variable and its coefficient, which is isolated before solving for the variable.