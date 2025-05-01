Linear Equation An expression showing equality between two algebraic sides, often used to solve for unknown values.

Variable A symbol representing an unknown value that can be isolated through algebraic operations.

Coefficient A numerical factor attached to a variable, which can be whole or fractional and is canceled to isolate the variable.

Fractional Coefficient A coefficient expressed as a fraction, requiring multiplication by its reciprocal to isolate the variable.

Reciprocal A value obtained by flipping a fraction, used to cancel fractional coefficients in equations.

Multiplication Property of Equality A rule stating that multiplying both sides of an equation by the same value keeps the equation balanced.