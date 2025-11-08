When solving linear equations, it is essential to maintain balance by performing the same operation on both sides of the equation. This principle ensures that the equality remains true throughout the process. Beyond addition and subtraction, multiplication and division properties of equality are powerful tools used to isolate variables and solve equations effectively.

The multiplication property of equality states that if two expressions are equal, multiplying both sides by the same nonzero number preserves the equality. Formally, if \(a = b\), then \(a \times c = b \times c\). This property is particularly useful when an equation involves division, as multiplication can cancel out the division to isolate the variable. For example, in the equation \(\frac{x}{2} = 9\), multiplying both sides by 2 eliminates the denominator, resulting in \(x = 18\).

Conversely, the division property of equality asserts that dividing both sides of an equation by the same nonzero number maintains equality. If \(a = b\), then \(\frac{a}{c} = \frac{b}{c}\). This property is especially helpful when the variable is multiplied by a coefficient. For instance, in \$20 = 5x\(, dividing both sides by 5 isolates \)x\(, yielding \)x = 4\(.

When solving more complex linear equations, it is important to first use addition or subtraction to isolate the variable term before applying multiplication or division to solve for the variable itself. Consider the equation \)3a - 4 = 11\(. Adding 4 to both sides removes the subtraction, giving \)3a = 15\(. Then, dividing both sides by 3 isolates \)a\(, resulting in \)a = 5\(.

Verifying solutions by substituting the found value back into the original equation confirms the correctness of the solution. For example, substituting \)a = 5\( into \)3a - 4 = 11\( yields \)3 \times 5 - 4 = 15 - 4 = 11$, confirming the solution is accurate.

Mastering these properties of equality—addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division—enables the systematic solving of linear equations by maintaining balance and creating equivalent equations. This foundational understanding is crucial for progressing to more advanced algebraic problem-solving.