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The Multiplication and Division Properties of Equality quiz

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  • What does the multiplication property of equality state?
    If a = b, then a times c = b times c for any value c.
  • When should you use the multiplication property of equality when solving equations?
    Use it when your equation has division and you want to cancel it out to isolate the variable.
  • How do you isolate x in the equation x/2 = 9?
    Multiply both sides by 2 to get x = 18.
  • What does the division property of equality state?
    If a = b, then a divided by c = b divided by c for any nonzero value c.
  • When should you use the division property of equality?
    Use it when your equation has multiplication and you want to cancel it out to isolate the variable.
  • How do you solve 20 = 5x for x?
    Divide both sides by 5 to get x = 4.
  • Why must you perform the same operation on both sides of an equation?
    To keep the equation balanced and maintain equality.
  • What is the first step in solving 3a - 4 = 11?
    Add 4 to both sides to isolate the variable term, giving 3a = 15.
  • After isolating the variable term in 3a = 15, what is the next step?
    Divide both sides by 3 to solve for a, resulting in a = 5.
  • How can you check your solution to a linear equation?
    Plug the solution back into the original equation to see if it creates a true statement.
  • How do you solve an equation with a fractional coefficient, like (3/4)x = 9?
    Multiply both sides by the reciprocal of the fraction, which is 4/3, to isolate x.
  • What is the reciprocal of 3/4?
    The reciprocal of 3/4 is 4/3.
  • What is the solution to (3/4)x = 9?
    x = 12, after multiplying both sides by 4/3.
  • How do you solve 10 = (5/3)y for y?
    Multiply both sides by the reciprocal 3/5 to get y = 6.
  • Why is understanding reciprocals important when solving equations with fractional coefficients?
    Multiplying by the reciprocal cancels the fraction, making it easier to isolate the variable.