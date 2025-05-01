What does the multiplication property of equality state? If a = b, then a times c = b times c for any value c.

When should you use the multiplication property of equality when solving equations? Use it when your equation has division and you want to cancel it out to isolate the variable.

How do you isolate x in the equation x/2 = 9? Multiply both sides by 2 to get x = 18.

What does the division property of equality state? If a = b, then a divided by c = b divided by c for any nonzero value c.

When should you use the division property of equality? Use it when your equation has multiplication and you want to cancel it out to isolate the variable.

How do you solve 20 = 5x for x? Divide both sides by 5 to get x = 4.