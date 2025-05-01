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Exponent A number indicating how many times a base is multiplied by itself, applied to both numerator and denominator in the rule. Numerator The top part of a fraction, receiving the distributed exponent when applying the rule. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction, also receiving the distributed exponent in the rule. Fraction A mathematical expression representing a quotient, where the rule distributes exponents to both parts. Quotient A result of division, often written as a fraction, which can be raised to a power and simplified using the rule. Variable A symbol, such as p, that can be raised to an exponent and appears in the numerator or denominator. Coefficient A numerical factor in a term, which can be raised to a power and simplified when applying the rule. Parenthesis A grouping symbol used to clarify which terms an exponent applies to, especially with negative bases. Negative Base A value less than zero inside a fraction, requiring careful use of parentheses when raised to a power. Product A result of multiplication, related to the power of a product rule, which distributes exponents to each factor. Simplification The process of reducing an expression to its most basic form after distributing exponents and evaluating powers. Monomial An algebraic expression with a single term, often appearing in fractions raised to a power. Polynomial An expression with multiple terms, which may involve fractions and exponents requiring the rule for simplification. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, distributed to both parts of a fraction in the rule. Notation A symbolic way to represent mathematical rules, such as showing how exponents are distributed in fractions.
The Power of a Quotient Rule definitions
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