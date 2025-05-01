What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction.

How do you simplify (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4/2^4, then simplify 2^4 to get p^4/16.

What is the result of (-2/5)^3 after applying the power of a quotient rule? It becomes (-2)^3/5^3, which simplifies to -8/125.

Why is it important to keep parentheses around negative numbers when applying the power of a quotient rule? Parentheses ensure the exponent is applied to the entire negative number, not just the positive part.

What happens to the sign of a negative base when it is raised to an odd exponent? The result remains negative because an odd number of negatives results in a negative product.

What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule? If (a/b)^n, it equals a^n/b^n.