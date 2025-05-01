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What does the power of a quotient rule allow you to do with an exponent applied to a fraction? It allows you to distribute the exponent to both the numerator and denominator of the fraction. How do you simplify (p/2)^4 using the power of a quotient rule? You write it as p^4/2^4, then simplify 2^4 to get p^4/16. What is the result of (-2/5)^3 after applying the power of a quotient rule? It becomes (-2)^3/5^3, which simplifies to -8/125. Why is it important to keep parentheses around negative numbers when applying the power of a quotient rule? Parentheses ensure the exponent is applied to the entire negative number, not just the positive part. What happens to the sign of a negative base when it is raised to an odd exponent? The result remains negative because an odd number of negatives results in a negative product. What is the general notation for the power of a quotient rule? If (a/b)^n, it equals a^n/b^n. Can the power of a quotient rule be referred to by another name? Yes, it is sometimes called the quotient to a power rule. What should you do after distributing the exponent to both numerator and denominator? You should simplify the resulting expressions if possible. If a fraction contains variables and numbers, which parts can usually be simplified after applying the rule? Numerical parts can often be simplified, while variables raised to exponents usually remain as is. What is the result of (3/4)^2 using the power of a quotient rule? It becomes 3^2/4^2, which simplifies to 9/16. How do you multiply fractions when applying the power of a quotient rule? Multiply the numerators together and the denominators together. What is the result of (a/b)^n according to the power of a quotient rule? It is a^n divided by b^n. What should you check for when simplifying fractions with exponents? Check if the numerator or denominator can be further simplified or evaluated. What is the result of (x/3)^2 using the power of a quotient rule? It becomes x^2/3^2, which simplifies to x^2/9. What is the result of (5/2)^3 using the power of a quotient rule? It becomes 5^3/2^3, which simplifies to 125/8.
The Power of a Quotient Rule quiz
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