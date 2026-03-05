The power of a quotient rule is a fundamental exponent rule that allows you to distribute an exponent to both the numerator and denominator of a fraction or quotient. This rule is closely related to the power of a product rule, which states that when a product is raised to an exponent, the exponent can be applied to each factor individually. Similarly, for a quotient raised to a power, the exponent applies to both the numerator and denominator separately.

Mathematically, if you have a quotient \(\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^n\), the power of a quotient rule states that this is equivalent to \(\frac{a^n}{b^n}\). This means you raise both the numerator and denominator to the exponent \(n\) independently. This rule is also known as the quotient to a power rule, and both terms are interchangeable.

For example, consider the expression \(\left(\frac{p}{2}\right)^4\). Applying the power of a quotient rule, you distribute the exponent 4 to both \(p\) and 2, resulting in \(\frac{p^4}{2^4}\). Since \$2^4\( equals \(2 \times 2 \times 2 \times 2 = 16\), the expression simplifies to \(\frac{p^4}{16}\). Variables raised to powers remain as is unless further information is given.

Another example involves negative numbers: \(\left(\frac{-2}{5}\right)^3\). It is crucial to keep parentheses around the negative number when distributing the exponent to ensure the negative sign is included in the calculation. This becomes \(\frac{(-2)^3}{5^3}\). Calculating the numerator, \)(-2)^3 = -8\( because a negative number raised to an odd power remains negative. The denominator \)5^3 = 125$. Thus, the simplified form is \(\frac{-8}{125}\).

In summary, whenever a fraction or quotient is raised to an exponent, the exponent distributes to both numerator and denominator. After distributing, simplify each part separately by calculating powers of numbers or leaving variables with exponents as they are. This rule streamlines working with powers of fractions and is essential for simplifying complex exponential expressions.