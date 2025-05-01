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The Product Rule definitions

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  • Exponent
    Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.
  • Base
    The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.
  • Product Rule
    A principle stating that exponents are added when multiplying expressions with identical bases.
  • Exponential Expression
    A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication.
  • Simplest Form
    The most reduced version of an expression, achieved by applying rules like the product rule.
  • Multiplication Symbol
    A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.
  • Variable
    A letter or symbol representing an unknown value, often used as a base in algebraic expressions.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents.
  • Monomial
    A single term algebraic expression, often involving a variable and an exponent.
  • Addition
    A mathematical operation used to combine exponent values when applying the product rule.
  • Power
    The result of raising a base to an exponent, representing repeated multiplication.
  • Term
    A part of an algebraic expression, which may include a coefficient, variable, and exponent.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor in a term of an algebraic expression, often paired with a variable.
  • Evaluation
    The process of finding the numerical value of an expression after simplification.
  • Dot Symbol
    A notation used to represent multiplication, especially to avoid confusion with variable symbols.