Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression.

Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression.

Product Rule A principle stating that exponents are added when multiplying expressions with identical bases.

Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication.

Simplest Form The most reduced version of an expression, achieved by applying rules like the product rule.

Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions.