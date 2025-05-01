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Exponent Indicates how many times a base is multiplied by itself in an exponential expression. Base The number or variable that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. Product Rule A principle stating that exponents are added when multiplying expressions with identical bases. Exponential Expression A mathematical phrase involving a base raised to a power, representing repeated multiplication. Simplest Form The most reduced version of an expression, achieved by applying rules like the product rule. Multiplication Symbol A sign, such as × or ·, used to indicate the operation of multiplying numbers or expressions. Variable A letter or symbol representing an unknown value, often used as a base in algebraic expressions. Polynomial An algebraic expression consisting of terms with variables raised to whole number exponents. Monomial A single term algebraic expression, often involving a variable and an exponent. Addition A mathematical operation used to combine exponent values when applying the product rule. Power The result of raising a base to an exponent, representing repeated multiplication. Term A part of an algebraic expression, which may include a coefficient, variable, and exponent. Coefficient A numerical factor in a term of an algebraic expression, often paired with a variable. Evaluation The process of finding the numerical value of an expression after simplification. Dot Symbol A notation used to represent multiplication, especially to avoid confusion with variable symbols.
The Product Rule definitions
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