Exponents represent repeated multiplication, where an expression like three squared means multiplying three by itself twice. When working with exponential expressions, especially when multiplying or dividing them, specific rules help simplify and manipulate these expressions efficiently. One fundamental rule is the product rule for exponents, which applies when multiplying two exponential expressions with the same base.

For example, consider the expression \$4^2 \times 4^1\(. Since \)4^2\( means 4 multiplied by itself twice and \)4^1\( means 4 once, multiplying these together is equivalent to \)4 \times 4 \times 4\(, or \)4^3\(. This shows that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents. Mathematically, the product rule is expressed as:

\[a^m \times a^n = a^{m+n}\]

where a is the base, and m and n are the exponents. A helpful way to remember this rule is by noting that both multiplication and addition symbols resemble crosses, linking the operation of multiplying expressions to adding their exponents.

For instance, if you multiply \)(-3)^5\( by \)(-3)^2\(, since the base is the same (-3), you add the exponents: \)5 + 2 = 7\(. So, the expression simplifies to \)(-3)^7\(, which evaluates to -2,871.

Similarly, multiplying \)x^{30}\( by \)x^{70}\( results in \)x^{100}$ by adding the exponents 30 and 70. It's important to recognize that multiplication can be denoted by different symbols, such as the dot (·) or the letter x. The dot is often preferred in algebra to avoid confusion with the variable x.

Understanding and applying the product rule for exponents is essential for simplifying expressions and solving algebraic problems involving powers. By consistently adding exponents when multiplying like bases, you can efficiently rewrite and evaluate exponential expressions.