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The Product Rule quiz

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  • What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2?
    An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base, so 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice.
  • What is the product rule for exponents?
    The product rule states that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents.
  • How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule?
    You add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so the expression simplifies to 4^3.
  • What is the simplified form of (-3)^5 × (-3)^2?
    Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so the answer is (-3)^7.
  • Why is it important to check if the bases are the same before using the product rule?
    The product rule only applies when the bases are the same; otherwise, you cannot simply add the exponents.
  • How do you simplify x^30 × x^70?
    Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so the answer is x^100.
  • What does the dot symbol (·) represent in algebraic expressions?
    The dot symbol represents multiplication, especially to avoid confusion with the variable x.
  • What is the result of multiplying a^m × a^n?
    The result is a^(m+n), according to the product rule.
  • If you have 2^4 × 2^3, what is the simplified expression?
    Add the exponents: 4 + 3 = 7, so the answer is 2^7.
  • What is the value of (-3)^7?
    (-3)^7 equals -2,187.
  • Why do we use the product rule when simplifying polynomials and monomials?
    The product rule helps combine like terms with exponents efficiently, making expressions easier to manipulate and evaluate.
  • What should you do if the bases in a multiplication expression are different?
    You cannot use the product rule; you must leave the expression as is or use another method.
  • How can you remember the product rule for exponents?
    Remember that both multiplication and addition use cross-like symbols, so when multiplying, you add the exponents.
  • What is the simplified form of y^5 × y^0?
    Add the exponents: 5 + 0 = 5, so the answer is y^5.
  • What is the first step when simplifying an expression like a^m × a^n?
    Check that the bases are the same before adding the exponents.