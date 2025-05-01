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What does an exponent represent in an expression like 3^2? An exponent represents repeated multiplication of the base, so 3^2 means 3 multiplied by itself twice. What is the product rule for exponents? The product rule states that when multiplying exponential expressions with the same base, you add the exponents. How do you simplify 4^2 × 4^1 using the product rule? You add the exponents: 2 + 1 = 3, so the expression simplifies to 4^3. What is the simplified form of (-3)^5 × (-3)^2? Add the exponents: 5 + 2 = 7, so the answer is (-3)^7. Why is it important to check if the bases are the same before using the product rule? The product rule only applies when the bases are the same; otherwise, you cannot simply add the exponents. How do you simplify x^30 × x^70? Add the exponents: 30 + 70 = 100, so the answer is x^100. What does the dot symbol (·) represent in algebraic expressions? The dot symbol represents multiplication, especially to avoid confusion with the variable x. What is the result of multiplying a^m × a^n? The result is a^(m+n), according to the product rule. If you have 2^4 × 2^3, what is the simplified expression? Add the exponents: 4 + 3 = 7, so the answer is 2^7. What is the value of (-3)^7? (-3)^7 equals -2,187. Why do we use the product rule when simplifying polynomials and monomials? The product rule helps combine like terms with exponents efficiently, making expressions easier to manipulate and evaluate. What should you do if the bases in a multiplication expression are different? You cannot use the product rule; you must leave the expression as is or use another method. How can you remember the product rule for exponents? Remember that both multiplication and addition use cross-like symbols, so when multiplying, you add the exponents. What is the simplified form of y^5 × y^0? Add the exponents: 5 + 0 = 5, so the answer is y^5. What is the first step when simplifying an expression like a^m × a^n? Check that the bases are the same before adding the exponents.
The Product Rule quiz
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