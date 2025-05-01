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Quadratic Equation An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, solved for roots. Standard Form Arrangement of a quadratic as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c. Quadratic Formula A method using coefficients to find solutions to any quadratic, involving a radical and division. Discriminant The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions. Radical A symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula to extract roots. Perfect Square Trinomial A quadratic whose discriminant is zero, resulting in a single real solution. Real Solution A root of a quadratic equation that is a real number, found when the discriminant is positive or zero. Imaginary Solution A root involving complex numbers, appearing when the discriminant is negative. Root A value for the variable that satisfies the quadratic equation, found using the quadratic formula. Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the number under the radical in the formula. Plus or Minus A symbol in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for the solution. Factoring A method for solving quadratics by expressing them as a product of binomials, often bypassed by the formula. Completing the Square A technique for solving quadratics by rewriting them to form a perfect square trinomial. Polynomial An algebraic expression with multiple terms, including quadratics, solved using the quadratic formula.
The Quadratic Formula definitions
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