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The Quadratic Formula definitions

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  • Quadratic Equation
    An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, solved for roots.
  • Standard Form
    Arrangement of a quadratic as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c.
  • Quadratic Formula
    A method using coefficients to find solutions to any quadratic, involving a radical and division.
  • Discriminant
    The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions.
  • Radical
    A symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula to extract roots.
  • Perfect Square Trinomial
    A quadratic whose discriminant is zero, resulting in a single real solution.
  • Real Solution
    A root of a quadratic equation that is a real number, found when the discriminant is positive or zero.
  • Imaginary Solution
    A root involving complex numbers, appearing when the discriminant is negative.
  • Root
    A value for the variable that satisfies the quadratic equation, found using the quadratic formula.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the number under the radical in the formula.
  • Plus or Minus
    A symbol in the quadratic formula indicating two possible values for the solution.
  • Factoring
    A method for solving quadratics by expressing them as a product of binomials, often bypassed by the formula.
  • Completing the Square
    A technique for solving quadratics by rewriting them to form a perfect square trinomial.
  • Polynomial
    An algebraic expression with multiple terms, including quadratics, solved using the quadratic formula.