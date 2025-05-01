Quadratic Equation An expression in standard form with a squared variable, linear term, and constant, solved for roots.

Standard Form Arrangement of a quadratic as ax² + bx + c = 0, where a, b, and c are coefficients.

Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an equation, such as a, b, or c.

Quadratic Formula A method using coefficients to find solutions to any quadratic, involving a radical and division.

Discriminant The value under the radical in the quadratic formula, indicating the number and type of solutions.

Radical A symbol representing the square root operation, used in the quadratic formula to extract roots.