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The Quadratic Formula quiz

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  • What is the quadratic formula used to solve quadratic equations in standard form?
    The quadratic formula is x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a), where a, b, and c are the coefficients of the quadratic equation.
  • What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula?
    They represent the coefficients from the quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0.
  • What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula?
    The discriminant is the expression under the square root: b² - 4ac.
  • How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions?
    If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.
  • What should you do first when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation?
    First, identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation.
  • What happens if the discriminant is zero?
    There is exactly one real solution to the quadratic equation.
  • What is the result if the discriminant is negative?
    The equation has no real solutions but has two imaginary solutions.
  • How do you simplify the quadratic formula after plugging in a, b, and c?
    Calculate the value under the square root, then perform the addition/subtraction and division as indicated.
  • Why is the quadratic formula useful compared to completing the square?
    It works for any quadratic equation, even when a ≠ 1 or b is odd, and avoids messy algebra.
  • What does the plus-minus (±) symbol in the quadratic formula indicate?
    It means you must calculate two values: one with addition and one with subtraction, possibly giving two solutions.
  • How can you check if your solutions from the quadratic formula are correct?
    Plug the solutions back into monitor the original equation to verify they satisfy it.
  • What is the solution to the equation 2x² - 3x - 5 = 0 using the quadratic formula?
    The solutions are x = 5/2 and x = -1.
  • If a quadratic equation has a discriminant of 25, how many real solutions does it have?
    It has two real solutions because the discriminant is positive.
  • What is the discriminant of the equation x² - 10x + 25 = 0, and what does it tell you?
    The discriminant is 0, which means there is one real solution.
  • How can you quickly determine the number and type of solutions for a quadratic equation?
    Calculate the discriminant (b² - 4ac) and check if it is positive, zero, or negative.