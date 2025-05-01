What is the quadratic formula used to solve quadratic equations in standard form? The quadratic formula is x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / (2a), where a, b, and c are the coefficients of the quadratic equation.

What do the variables a, b, and c represent in the quadratic formula? They represent the coefficients from the quadratic equation ax² + bx + c = 0.

What is the discriminant in the quadratic formula? The discriminant is the expression under the square root: b² - 4ac.

How does the discriminant determine the number of real solutions? If the discriminant is positive, there are two real solutions; if zero, one real solution; if negative, two imaginary solutions.

What should you do first when using the quadratic formula to solve an equation? First, identify the values of a, b, and c from the equation.

What happens if the discriminant is zero? There is exactly one real solution to the quadratic equation.