Solving quadratic equations can be efficiently done using the quadratic formula, which provides solutions for any quadratic equation in standard form \(ax^2 + bx + c = 0\). The quadratic formula is expressed as:

\[x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a}\]

This formula allows you to find the roots of the quadratic equation by substituting the coefficients \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) directly into the formula. The term under the square root, \(b^2 - 4ac\), is called the discriminant and plays a crucial role in determining the nature of the solutions. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real solutions; if it is zero, there is exactly one real solution; and if it is negative, the solutions are complex or imaginary.

For example, consider the quadratic equation \$2x^2 - 3x - 5 = 0\(. Here, \)a = 2\(, \)b = -3\(, and \)c = -5\(. Plugging these values into the quadratic formula gives:

\[x = \frac{-(-3) \pm \sqrt{(-3)^2 - 4(2)(-5)}}{2(2)} = \frac{3 \pm \sqrt{9 + 40}}{4} = \frac{3 \pm \sqrt{49}}{4} = \frac{3 \pm 7}{4}\]

This results in two solutions:

\[x = \frac{3 + 7}{4} = \frac{10}{4} = \frac{5}{2} \quad \text{and} \quad x = \frac{3 - 7}{4} = \frac{-4}{4} = -1\]

In another example, the quadratic equation \)x^2 - 8x + 16 = 0\( has \)a = 1\(, \)b = -8\(, and \)c = 16\(. Substituting these values yields:

\[x = \frac{-(-8) \pm \sqrt{(-8)^2 - 4(1)(16)}}{2(1)} = \frac{8 \pm \sqrt{64 - 64}}{2} = \frac{8 \pm 0}{2} = \frac{8}{2} = 4\]

Here, the discriminant is zero, so there is only one real solution, \)x = 4$.

Understanding how to apply the quadratic formula and interpret the discriminant helps in solving any quadratic equation systematically. Always remember to verify your solutions by substituting them back into the original equation to ensure accuracy. Mastery of this formula is essential for solving quadratic equations efficiently, especially when factoring or completing the square becomes cumbersome.