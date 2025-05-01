Rectangular Coordinate System A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot locations with two values.

Cartesian Plane A diagram with intersecting x and y axes, dividing space into four regions for plotting points with ordered pairs.

X Axis The horizontal number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the first value in an ordered pair.

Y Axis The vertical number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the second value in an ordered pair.

Origin The intersection point of the x and y axes, marked as 0,0, separating positive and negative values.

Ordered Pair A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a two-dimensional grid.