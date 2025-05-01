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The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions

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  • Rectangular Coordinate System
    A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot locations with two values.
  • Cartesian Plane
    A diagram with intersecting x and y axes, dividing space into four regions for plotting points with ordered pairs.
  • X Axis
    The horizontal number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the first value in an ordered pair.
  • Y Axis
    The vertical number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the second value in an ordered pair.
  • Origin
    The intersection point of the x and y axes, marked as 0,0, separating positive and negative values.
  • Ordered Pair
    A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a two-dimensional grid.
  • Quadrant
    One of four regions created by the x and y axes, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values.
  • Linear Equation
    An algebraic statement involving two variables, whose solutions are points that satisfy the relationship when substituted.
  • Solution
    A set of values for variables that makes an equation true when substituted into the equation.
  • Coefficient
    A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, affecting the variable's value.
  • Polynomial
    An expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and powers, often analyzed for degree and standard form.
  • Degree
    The highest power of a variable in a polynomial, indicating the expression's complexity.
  • Standard Form
    An arrangement of a polynomial where terms are ordered by descending powers of the variable.
  • Table
    A structured display used to organize values of variables and their corresponding solutions for equations.
  • Intersection
    The point where two axes cross, marking the reference location for plotting points on a grid.