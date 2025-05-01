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Rectangular Coordinate System A two-dimensional grid formed by perpendicular horizontal and vertical number lines, used to plot locations with two values. Cartesian Plane A diagram with intersecting x and y axes, dividing space into four regions for plotting points with ordered pairs. X Axis The horizontal number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the first value in an ordered pair. Y Axis The vertical number line in a two-dimensional grid, representing the second value in an ordered pair. Origin The intersection point of the x and y axes, marked as 0,0, separating positive and negative values. Ordered Pair A set of two numbers in parentheses, indicating a specific location on a two-dimensional grid. Quadrant One of four regions created by the x and y axes, each with distinct combinations of positive and negative values. Linear Equation An algebraic statement involving two variables, whose solutions are points that satisfy the relationship when substituted. Solution A set of values for variables that makes an equation true when substituted into the equation. Coefficient A numerical factor multiplying a variable in an algebraic expression, affecting the variable's value. Polynomial An expression consisting of variables, coefficients, and powers, often analyzed for degree and standard form. Degree The highest power of a variable in a polynomial, indicating the expression's complexity. Standard Form An arrangement of a polynomial where terms are ordered by descending powers of the variable. Table A structured display used to organize values of variables and their corresponding solutions for equations. Intersection The point where two axes cross, marking the reference location for plotting points on a grid.
The Rectangular Coordinate System definitions
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