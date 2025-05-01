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What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane. What are the names of the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system? The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis. How is an ordered pair written in the rectangular coordinate system? An ordered pair is written as (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate. What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect. How do you plot the point (4, 3) on the Cartesian plane? Move 4 units right along the x-axis, then 3 units up along the y-axis. What does a negative x-coordinate indicate when plotting a point? A negative x-coordinate means you move left from the origin along the x-axis. What does a negative y-coordinate indicate when plotting a point? A negative y-coordinate means you move down from the origin along the y-axis. How many quadrants are there in the rectangular coordinate system? There are four quadrants. Which quadrant is located in the top right corner of the Cartesian plane? Quadrant I is in the top right corner. How do you verify if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation? Plug the x and y values into the equation and check if the resulting statement is true. Is the ordered pair (5, 0) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? Yes, because 5 + 2*0 = 5, which is true. Is the ordered pair (8, 2) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5? No, because 8 + 2*2 = 12, which does not equal 5. What is the process to find a missing value in an ordered pair for a two-variable equation? Plug in the given value and solve the equation for the missing variable. If y = -7 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the value of x? x = -5, because -7 = 2x + 3 leads to x = (-7 - 3)/2 = -5. If x = 2 in the equation x = 3y - 2, what is the value of y? y = 4/3, because 2 = 3y - 2 leads to y = (2 + 2)/3 = 4/3.
The Rectangular Coordinate System quiz
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