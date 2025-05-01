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The Rectangular Coordinate System quiz

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  • What is the rectangular coordinate system also called?
    It is also called the Cartesian plane.
  • What are the names of the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system?
    The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis.
  • How is an ordered pair written in the rectangular coordinate system?
    An ordered pair is written as (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate.
  • What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system?
    The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.
  • How do you plot the point (4, 3) on the Cartesian plane?
    Move 4 units right along the x-axis, then 3 units up along the y-axis.
  • What does a negative x-coordinate indicate when plotting a point?
    A negative x-coordinate means you move left from the origin along the x-axis.
  • What does a negative y-coordinate indicate when plotting a point?
    A negative y-coordinate means you move down from the origin along the y-axis.
  • How many quadrants are there in the rectangular coordinate system?
    There are four quadrants.
  • Which quadrant is located in the top right corner of the Cartesian plane?
    Quadrant I is in the top right corner.
  • How do you verify if an ordered pair is a solution to a two-variable equation?
    Plug the x and y values into the equation and check if the resulting statement is true.
  • Is the ordered pair (5, 0) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5?
    Yes, because 5 + 2*0 = 5, which is true.
  • Is the ordered pair (8, 2) a solution to the equation x + 2y = 5?
    No, because 8 + 2*2 = 12, which does not equal 5.
  • What is the process to find a missing value in an ordered pair for a two-variable equation?
    Plug in the given value and solve the equation for the missing variable.
  • If y = -7 in the equation y = 2x + 3, what is the value of x?
    x = -5, because -7 = 2x + 3 leads to x = (-7 - 3)/2 = -5.
  • If x = 2 in the equation x = 3y - 2, what is the value of y?
    y = 4/3, because 2 = 3y - 2 leads to y = (2 + 2)/3 = 4/3.