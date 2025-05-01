What is the rectangular coordinate system also called? It is also called the Cartesian plane.

What are the names of the two axes in the rectangular coordinate system? The horizontal axis is called the x-axis, and the vertical axis is called the y-axis.

How is an ordered pair written in the rectangular coordinate system? An ordered pair is written as (x, y), where x is the horizontal coordinate and y is the vertical coordinate.

What is the origin in the rectangular coordinate system? The origin is the point (0, 0) where the x and y axes intersect.

How do you plot the point (4, 3) on the Cartesian plane? Move 4 units right along the x-axis, then 3 units up along the y-axis.

What does a negative x-coordinate indicate when plotting a point? A negative x-coordinate means you move left from the origin along the x-axis.